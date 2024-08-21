NMCB 133 Gives Back

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 conducted their “Dominating the Coast” community relations event as part of the Navy’s Sailor 360 program August 23, 2024 in Gulfport, Mississippi.



Sailor 360 is a Navy initiative that focuses on leadership and professional development for Sailors of all ranks with the goal of developing resiliency, core values and foundations for future success.



“This month's Sailor 360, ‘Dominating the Coast,’ placed an emphasis on community service as it shines a light on its transformative potential to build cohesive communities, develop multifaceted personnel and inspire Sailors to become forces for good, said NMCB 133’s Command Master Chief, Duane O. Jerry. “Through community engagement, sailors can hone their skills, forge strategic partnerships, and create a lasting legacy of service and commitment.”



Sailors from NMCB 133 conducted volunteer work at a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, a local food pantry, a local high school, a beach cleanup and the Armed Forces Retirement Home. They completed landscaping work, repainted parking lines, picked up trash and performed organizational tasks to assist each location in being able to better perform their day-to-day operations.



Jerry and the command’s Sailor 360 committee put over a month of planning into this event to focus on giving back to the community and provide opportunities for the Sailors of NMCB 133 to enhance their own personal growth and develop a deeper understanding of the impact their actions can have on the community.

