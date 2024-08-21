Dynamic ACS Program Managers Bestowed with Top Honor the Order of the White Plume

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Catherine Mansfield (center) received The Order of the White Plume Award on August 22,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Catherine Mansfield (center) received The Order of the White Plume Award on August 22, presented by Barbara Trower-Simpkins (left), ACS Director, and Jennifer Hodges (right), Director of Family and MWR. The Order of the White Plume is the Army’s second highest medal for achievement in support of Army FMWR programs. As of February 2024, only 476 individuals have received the prestigious award. Photo by Audra Satterlee, ACS Marketing. see less | View Image Page

Written by Audra Satterlee, Fort Liberty ACS Marketing



FORT LIBERTY, NC - Army Community Service bids farewell to two of its most dynamic and long-standing program managers, Thomas Hill and Catherine Mansfield, as they prepare to retire at the end of this month. In recognition of the immense contributions both made during their lifetimes of dedication to the government and military Families, Jennifer Hodges, Director of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, and Barbara Trower-Simpkins, ACS Director, recognized them during an all-staff gathering on August 14. The Army bestowed each with its second-highest medal for achievement in support of Army FMWR programs - The Order of the White Plume.



Established in 1982 by the Army's Adjutant General, this prestigious award recognizes significant impacts, achievements, or acts making long-term contributions to Army FMWR. As of February 2024, only 476 individuals have received the Order of the White Plume. Notable recipients include retired Gen. George W. Casey, retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth Preston, and former IMCOM commanders Lt. Gen. Robert Wilson and Maj. Gen. John Macdonald.



“Both Thomas Hill and Catherine Mansfield epitomized the values of the White Plume throughout their many years of service with FMWR,” said Barbara Trower-Simpkins, ACS Director. “They always kept military Families and the military community at the helm of everything they did. It was my absolute honor to nominate them for this award.”



These leaders dedicated their careers and lives to improving the quality of life and well-being of Soldiers, Families and Civilians worldwide. Their individual and collective achievements embody the core mission of the Army Civilian Corps and FMWR - to improve the lives of Soldiers, Families and Civilians - earning them both placement among the few who have received this prestigious award.



Hill’s distinguished 40-plus-year government career, with nearly 20 years with FMWR, left a lasting impact on the community, both locally and abroad. As the Fort Liberty ACS FAPM, Hill worked tirelessly to reduce the occurrence of child, spousal and partner abuse. His efforts and professionalism ensured prevention and education programs were incorporated into Army-level plans and strategies, resulting in additional programs for the Army. Hill represented the interests of Soldiers, Families and Civilians in everything he did to ensure domestic abuse would not be tolerated in any capacity.



“Mr. Hill was an anchor of the Family Advocacy Program at Fort Bragg/Liberty for more than 20 years as a civilian,” said Trower-Simpkins. “He collaborated with numerous on- and off-post entities to bring awareness, consistency and stabilization to the program. He pioneered numerous pilot programs for the Army that ultimately went Army-wide and was instrumental in putting programs in place that helped prevent domestic abuse to partners, spouses and children.”



Hill is proud to have worked with such extraordinary team members throughout his journey at FAPM. He said the clear decrease in child deaths during his tenure with this team is a testament to all their hard work.

During Mansfield’s 36-year tenure as ACS manager at Fort Bragg/Liberty, she facilitated processes and enhanced every project she encountered.



Mansfield skillfully managed all operational tasks; collaborated with installation services as well as local and state agencies; planned major events; provided key regulatory guidance; piloted numerous programs that ultimately went Army-wide; and shared years of knowledge and experience with those around her.



“Ms. Mansfield directly and positively impacted the military community, leaving a lasting impact on Soldier and Family programs and the readiness and welfare of those we serve,” said Trower-Simpkins. “She gave selflessly of creativity, dedication and loyalty for more than 36 years, and she will be greatly missed.”



Mansfield said that she loved the ever-changing environment of working with FMWR and the military community, and it made her proud to know that she could always help in some way.



The number of lives these two extraordinary individuals have positively impacted throughout their careers is beyond measure. Their professional legacies will live on through their achievements for years to come.