United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) hosts successful 2024 Cybersecurity Outreach Forum

Fort Huachuca, Arizona – August 21,– The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) convened the highly anticipated 2024 Cybersecurity Outreach Forum at the Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca, Arizona. This event brought together a diverse gathering of cybersecurity professionals and stakeholders from across the Department of Defense and around the globe.



The forum served as a pivotal platform for attendees to engage in robust discussions and knowledge-sharing on current, highly relevant topics in cybersecurity. Highlights included in-depth sessions on Zero Trust Architecture, Army Endpoint Security Solution (AESS), Army Unified Directory Services (AUDS) and the DoDIN-Army Incident Response Plan. Participants seized the opportunity to enhance their understanding and readiness in addressing evolving cyber threats.



"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and participation at the 2024 Cybersecurity Outreach Forum," said Mr. Joe Valladares, Cybersecurity Director of NETCOM. "Approximately 90 cybersecurity professionals traveled to Ft. Huachuca for this event and there were another 600 or so participating virtually over MS Teams. This event underscores NETCOM's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among cybersecurity practitioners."

The event underscored the critical importance of cybersecurity readiness in safeguarding National Defense and global security interests. Through collaborative efforts and shared insights, participants left empowered with actionable strategies and enhanced capabilities to fortify cyber defenses.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Local National and Contract Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.



For more information about NETCOM and its initiatives, visit www.netcom.army.mil.

