DoD SkillBridge Improvements Continue

DoD SkillBridge Program Improvements Continue



ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Department of Defense continues making modernizations to DoD SkillBridge, releasing a revised August 2024 DoD SkillBridge Provider Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to enhance the program's effectiveness and strengthen quality employer partnerships.



This is following a comprehensive realignment of DoD SkillBridge policy and program management in May 2023 aimed to increase synergy, promote uniformity, and implement best practices across transition and reintegration programs. Through extensive internal and external assessments, including consultations with federal agencies, the Military Departments, employers, and other stakeholders, the Department identified areas for improvement. Changes outlined in the August 2024 MOU are designed to enhance customer service, business processes, and close data collection gaps to ensure local and virtual SkillBridge programs better support transitioning Service members’ civilian workforce competencies and post-transition employment outcomes.



"These updates to the SkillBridge program reflect our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Service member has access to the highest quality training and employment opportunities as they transition to civilian life," said Michael C. Miller, Director of the Military-Civilian Transition Office. "By refining our approach and implementing these strategic changes, we are better positioned to support our Service members in achieving successful, long-term careers post-service."



The August 2024 SkillBridge MOU changes have no immediate impact on the 4,945 DoD SkillBridge authorized organizations fulfilling their existing MOU requirements, nor the 8,494 active SkillBridge opportunities. The fiscal year 2024 blanket MOU extension, which was previously slated for September 30, 2024, has been extended to June 30, 2025. This allows existing authorized organizations and third-party providers additional time to adjust their internal HR business processes for future reporting and reinforce tracking for performance monitoring before renewing a MOU under the new criteria changes. For future industry partners, the DoD SkillBridge application enrollment periods take place in the fall (1 Oct – 1 Dec) and spring (1 Feb – 1 Apr).



SkillBridge Industry Partner Criteria Changes:



SkillBridge partners must be established as a business for at least three years; exceptions are federal, state, and local government entities. This requirement ensures that only stable and experienced organizations can participate in the program with a minimum business viability standard. Providers must ensure availability of suitable, full-time positions equal to, or exceeding the number of participating Service members, at any given time. There is also a requirement for DoD SkillBridge authorized organizations to have a minimum number of transitioning Service members participate in their program annually based on their business size to support ample opportunities for Service members.



Financial & Ethical Precautions:



Authorized SkillBridge organizations are prohibited from imposing any training costs on Service members such as training fees, materials, equipment, uniforms, certifications, or licensure. Service members may choose to use their VA GI Bill benefits to cover these costs, but SkillBridge providers must clearly identify VA GI Bill cost requirements during the application vetting process. Additionally, SkillBridge providers are prohibited from offering compensation or gifts to Service members for services performed during their participation in the program. At their sole discretion, the SkillBridge provider may subsidize or reimburse any or all subsistence, lodging, and program travel costs if said subsidy or reimbursement is offered to all similar training participants without regard to military affiliation and specifically and clearly identified by the SkillBridge provider in their SkillBridge application.



SkillBridge Training Delivery:



Training provided by SkillBridge partners must include in-person or virtual synchronous (live person-led) sessions. Asynchronous training remains a delivery option but is limited to less than 50% of the length of the training. Curriculum and training lessons learned during the COVID pandemic identified asynchronous training alone had limitations, whereas the efficacy, value, and outcomes inherent to in-person and virtual synchronous training rendered better outcomes.



About the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program



The DoD SkillBridge Program connects Service members with industry partners through targeted training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service. SkillBridge programs provides valuable civilian work experience and enhances employment prospects for those transitioning out of the military.



For more information on the DoD SkillBridge Program and the August 2024 SkillBridge MOU visit: skillbridge.osd.mil.

