SR-71 Pilot and university instructor makes a return visit to Arnold AFB

Lt. Col. Ed Yeilding speaks to a packed auditorium at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, July 30, 2024, about his time flying the well-known SR-71 Blackbird. Yeilding set a flight record on March 6, 1990, by flying from California to Washington D.C. in 67 minutes and 54 seconds.

More than 100 Arnold Air Force Base personnel gathered at the Arnold AFB Main Auditorium July 30 for a presentation featuring retired Lt. Col. Ed Yeilding and Dr. Norm Speakman.

The men visited Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, to reminisce about their time as co-op students more than 50 years ago.

Initially, their visit was just to see “how things had changed over the years,” according to Speakman. However, their visit quickly turned into an afternoon of each sharing stories with the Arnold AFB workforce.

“We were both out here during the late ‘60s as co-op students,” Speakman explained. “We became friends on the steps of the A&E [Administration & Engineering] Building and have been ever since. I worked over in chambers and Ed worked with Power Control and Ranges.”

For Yeilding, it had been more than 50 years since he stepped on base. Speakman said he has returned over the years to work on projects associated with Arnold, but it had also been close to 20 years since he had been through the gates.

For their tour, they visited areas including the Model and Machine Shop, von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility, or VKF, and Hypervelocity Ballistic Ranges G and I.

Returning to their old stomping grounds was something Yeilding said he enjoyed.

“It really meant a lot to me being a co-op student here. I really loved it,” Yeilding explained. “I worked for two quarters at G Range, and I just thought the facility was fascinating. I really enjoyed seeing it again today and how they’ve expanded that (facility) and expanded the capability down there. I really enjoyed the tour of the Model Shop. It’s just amazing what they can accomplish at that Model Shop. We really enjoyed the VKF facility. It’s really awesome what you all do here at AEDC.”

Following the tour, they were greeted by a packed auditorium where they spoke about their careers since departing Arnold in the 1960s.

Speakman is a visiting lecturer in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Auburn University in Alabama. He holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Florida, and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering, both from Auburn University. He currently teaches courses in aircraft design, missile design, flight dynamics, fundamentals of aerospace engineering and aerospace systems at the university.

Yeilding was an active-duty F-4 Phantom pilot from 1974-1983, with assignments in the RF-4C, F-4D and F-4E variants.

One of Yeilding’s most memorable and well-known assignments came in 1983 at Beale Air Force Base, California, when he was selected to fly SR-71 Blackbirds. Yeilding became an SR-71 instructor and developmental test pilot.

“I was 15 years old when President (Lyndon B.) Johnson announced its existence in 1964,” Yeilding said. “The beautiful SR-71 had its first flight in 1964. When President Johnson announced its existence, I thought, ‘Man I’d like to fly that plane someday.’ So that was really a dream come true for me.”

Yeilding flew 93 overseas reconnaissance missions in the plane.

“It was a joy to fly,” he said. “We all took a lot of pride in our missions. We all felt like we were doing something really important for our country keeping a watch on military movements in facilities of countries that might start hostilities.”

In 1990, the plane was set to be retired. The Smithsonian Institution made a request for one of the planes to be displayed at the museum. The institution also requested that a special speed record be set on its trip for delivery to honor the “highly dedicated Americans who designed, maintained, supported and flew the amazing SR-71 Blackbird during its 25 years of vital service,” according to Yeilding.

Yeilding and Lt. Col. Joseph “J.T.” Vida, a Reconnaissance Systems officer, were tasked with delivering an SR-71 to the Smithsonian.

On March 6, 1990, the two set an official coast-to-coast aircraft speed record of 67 minutes 54 seconds, cruising their Blackbird at Mach 3.3, 190 mph, and reaching an altitude of 83,000 feet.

“I was actually ordered to set a speed record, and that was an order I was happy to oblige,” Yeilding explained. “On the day of the mission and flying over the U.S., I thought about what a wonderful country we have made great by the hard-working sacrifices, courage, and prayers of our forefathers. J.T. and I made sure that we enjoyed one last view of God’s earth from 80,000 feet. We thought about how very, very fortunate we were to serve alongside hundreds of other highly dedicated men and women who helped design, maintain and support that beautiful airplane for 25 years.”

The SR-71 flown by Yeilding and Vida can be seen today at the Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center, west of Washington, D.C.