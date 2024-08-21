HM-15 Holds Change of Command Ceremony, Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Photo By Jennifer Cragg | The “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 (HM-15) changed...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Cragg | The “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 (HM-15) changed commanders during the squadron’s change of command ceremony on Aug. 22 on board Naval Station Norfolk. Cmdr. Andrew Countiss, a native of Severna Park, Maryland, served as commanding officer and executive officer for HM-15 from January 2022 to August 2024, and was relieved by Cmdr. Jared Schmitt, a native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. see less | View Image Page

The ceremony was held as a rite of passage to signify a change of commanders. Cmdr. Andrew Countiss, a native of Severna Park, Maryland, served as commanding officer and executive officer for HM-15 from January 2022 to August 2024, and was relieved by Cmdr. Jared Schmitt, a native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.



While in command, Countiss was the recipient of the 2023 Naval Helicopter Association Rear Adm. Tomaszeski Commanding Officer leadership award. Additionally, during his command tour, HM-15 won the 2023 Battle Efficiency Award under his leadership.



Countiss was the architect of a HM-14 and HM-15 squadron merger. As a result, he commanded the largest operational squadron in the Navy with more than 825 active duty/Navy Training and Administration of the Reserves personnel, 125 Selected Reservists and 18 MH-53E helicopters.



“It was the professional honor of a lifetime to lead HM-15 through a season of unprecedented growth, transformation, and operational execution,” Countiss said. “The Blackhawk Sailors represent the finest our great nation has to offer. Their spirit and dedication were endless sources of inspiration for me. They forged the strongest team in the Fleet – there was never an ask or task too large for them.”



A 2006 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he was designated a naval aviator in May 2008. Upon completion of flight school, he received orders to the Airborne Mine Countermeasures Weapon Systems Training School (AWSTS) for training in the MH-53E Sea Dragon.



Some of the high-level support Countiss oversaw while in command of HM-15 include providing mission critical logistics capability during Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Gulf of Aden. In addition, HM-15 provided support to White House tasking for a President of the United States supplementing Marine Helicopter Squadron One; and serving as the host squadron during President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Naval Station Norfolk in November 2023.



“It was a great privilege to serve with them and they are in fantastic hands moving forward with Cmdr. Jared Schmitt as commanding officer,” Countiss said.



Schmitt thanked Countiss for his leadership and guidance as he assumes command of the last operational MH-53E squadron in the U.S. Navy.



“Andrew, thank you for your guidance, wisdom, support and most importantly your friendship,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt further discussed the rich legacy of the MH-53E community, “Once a Blackhawk, always a Blackhawk.”



“Embrace our legacy,” Schmitt added. “We are some of the last men and women who get to serve in this squadron and this community – a community that has been in existence since 1971 and a squadron that was commissioned in 1987. It is a legacy we can all be proud of and a legacy we have the responsibility of seeing through to the finish line and honor those who came before us.”



Schmitt, a 2007 graduate from the United States Naval Academy; was designated as a naval aviator in February 2009. After flight school, he reported to AWSTS for training in the MH-53E Sea Dragon. Schmitt mentioned serving alongside his younger brother, Lt. Cmdr. Keith Schmitt, who has been in the MH-53E community since 2013.



“Keith, I still can’t believe we ended up in this together,” Schmitt said. “From little kids playing with Hot Wheels cars and throwing the football in the backyard, to big kids flying in the 53, it has been so cool to share this experience with you.”



The Navy has planned a gradual transition of the MH-53E community to ensure operational readiness is maintained throughout the phasing out process. The ultimate retirement of the MH-53E Sea Dragon aligns with the Navy's long-term strategy to modernize its fleet and enhance operational capabilities. By phasing out older platforms, the Navy can allocate resources to developing and deploying more advanced technologies that meet operational demands.



HM-15 is the largest helicopter squadron in the Navy with nearly 825 Active Duty/Training and Administration of the Reserves personnel, 125 Selected Reservists, and 18 MH-53E helicopters. Their mission is to maintain a worldwide 72-hour Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM) rapid deployment posture and a forward-deployed AMCM and Vertical Onboard Delivery (VOD) capability in both the Arabian Gulf and Seventh Fleet AOR.