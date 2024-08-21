USACE Caribbean District First Industry Day Attracts More than 30 companies

Photo By Jennifer Garcia | USACE's engineer and chief of the Puerto Nuevo Section José Bilbao addresses...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Garcia | USACE's engineer and chief of the Puerto Nuevo Section José Bilbao addresses participants of the first USACE Caribbean District Industry Day. The event featured group sessions on topics including contracting, design, engineering, and construction. USACE announced that another Industry Day will be held in the coming months, which will include the Flood Control Project for Río de La Plata and the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration. To participate in future events, register at the website www.sam.gov. see less | View Image Page

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Executives, engineers, and professionals from over 30 local and national construction-related companies gathered for the first Industry Day hosted by the newly established U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Caribbean District. The event featured informational sessions, questions-and-answer-forums, and discussion groups, all designed to explore the implementation of the design-build format in USACE’s Civil Works Program.



“This Industry Day was a tremendous success. It was very exciting to see such a high level of interest in the Caribbean District from our industry partners,” said Col. Charles Decker, Commander of the Caribbean District of USACE. “We have a large and growing program of flood risk management, ecosystems restoration, dam and hydropower restoration, energy resiliency, and military construction projects, among others. Many of these projects are not only large but also very complex in multiple different ways. As a federal agency, we cannot execute them alone and must develop strong partnerships with the private sector. That’s what today was all about – building trust and forming partnerships. Our intent is to be very transparent about the scope and progress of our projects as well as share those aspects that are particularly challenging so that we can collectively solve these problems for the benefit of the communities that we serve”, he added.



Industry Days typically serve as informational meetings for contractors and construction industry professionals. These events provide valuable opportunities for attendees to enhance their business relationships with USACE, stay updated on upcoming projects and network with other contractors and USACE personnel.



“I believe this Industry Day was an excellent opportunity to gauge the true interest and receive feedback from members of the industry, discuss our organizational goals, challenges and use the event as a platform to identify collaboration opportunities”, said José Bilbao, Chief of the Río Puerto Nuevo Section.



The meeting addressed participants questions including how the federal agency is managing current challenges in the construction industry, constructability-related issues, and future work opportunities. The forum also underscored the importance of teamwork and collaboration between the federal agency and contractors.



The chief of Construction of the Caribbean District, Maricarmen Crespo, expressed satisfaction with the event and the diversity of participating companies. “The event saw very good participation, with approximately 30 companies and around 60 attendees. This turnout is very positive for communicating our message,” Crespo said. “The discussions on capabilities were excellent, and the contractors appreciated the opportunity to engage with our team, ask questions, exchange ideas, and share general knowledge, as well as learning about future business opportunities. Such events are important for maintaining industry interest in USACE projects,” she emphasized.



The event featured group sessions on topics including contracting, design, engineering, and construction. The USACE team announced that another Industry Day will be held in the coming months, which will include the Flood Control Project for Río de La Plata and the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration. To participate in future events, register at the website www.sam.gov.