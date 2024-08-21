Fresquez Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Marilyn Fresquez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Marilyn Fresquez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 22, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Marilyn Fresquez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 22, 2024.



Fresquez, from Arlington, Washington, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including her family’s heritage.



“I joined the Navy to be a part of something larger than myself,” says Fresquez. “I grew up in a Navy family and have known from a young age that I wanted to continue that tradition and serve my country. I watched both of my parents give everything they had to the Navy when I was growing up. They set an amazing example for me and inspired me to want to follow in their footsteps. I’ve lived all over the world and have seen firsthand how fortunate all Americans are to be a citizen of this country. My parents are done with their service, and now I feel like it’s my turn to serve and fight for those freedoms.”



Fresquez, 19, graduated from Arlington High School, where she was a member of the varsity softball and basketball teams. After high school, Fresquez worked in the restaurant industry before deciding to join the Navy.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Fresquez is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Fresquez, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“When I learned that there would be six award winners at graduation, I thought it would be so cool to be one of them. But if I’m being honest, I never thought I stood a chance. When my RDCs read off the names and I found out I was being awarded, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think I deserved it, so I sat with those thoughts and started to realize that everything happens for a reason. Though I won the award individually, my RDCs and fellow recruits are part of this success. Without their support and guidance none of my achievements would have been possible. The Navy is a team, and that’s something I’ll remember as I move on to the fleet.”



Fresquez’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Machinist’s Mate 1st Class (MM1) Volker Weishuhn, Machinist’s Mate 1st Class (MM1) Monika Hogan and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class (ABH2) Daesha Anderson-Sills, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“My second RDC, MM1 Hogan, motivated me so much throughout my time here,” she said. “From my second day, she knew what made me tick. When I made mistakes, she got on me, but not because she was trying to be mean. She held me and all the other recruits to a high standard and believed in us. She dedicated all of her time and effort toward making us better and set the example for what a Sailor is supposed to look like. She never once asked us to do something she wasn’t willing to do herself.”



Additionally, Fresquez said her family helped push her to success.



“I didn’t have a lot of contact with my family, but they were still a driving factor in my achievements here,” said Fresquez. “I always had this fear that I kept with me, of not wanting to disappoint them. I didn’t want them to see me fail. All of my actions here, everything I did day in and day out, was with them in mind. I wanted to make them proud, and honestly, I can say that I did my very best.”



Fresquez said her biggest challenge was the obstacles associated with self-identity and personal growth.



“Being young, I wasn’t entirely sure who I was yet when I arrived here,” she said. “In a lot of ways, I was still trying to figure things out. Part of being in boot camp is stripping everything away so that your RDCs can build you back up and mold you into a Sailor that’s ready for the fleet. Thankfully I had a lot of time for self-reflection here, and it made me realize that I don’t just have to be some robot that adapts to everyone else. I have my own voice, my own ideas, and I can be an important part of the group and not just blend in. Though this wasn’t easy, I’ve gained a lot more confidence in what I’m capable of and I’m more sure of who I want to be.”



After graduation, Fresquez will attend Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT) “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for training in the fundamentals of basic communication and computer network theory.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.