USAG Rheinland-Pfaltz hosts town hall and information forum, addresses Baumholder Military Community

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held a town hall and information forum at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks, Aug. 22.



The event engaged community leaders and families in discussions centered around quality of life initiatives, construction and community development updates, resources available, and addressed questions from members of the Baumholder Military Community on a range of topics.



“Thank you all for being here this evening,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander. “This town hall is about you and about this community. I view it as an important opportunity for face-to-face communication.”



Higgins highlighted the significance of community participation.



“The most important part of meeting today is hearing from you, the community members, through open discussion,” he said.



Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, encouraged the audience to provide feedback, reminding the community that the command team may not be aware of all daily activities. He emphasized that this is a great opportunity for the community to provide them with information that garrison leaders can then address.



Brig. Gen. Karen S. Monday-Gresham, deputy commanding general for 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attended the town hall and provided final remarks, thanking the audience for their feedback and participation.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

