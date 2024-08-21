Schmidt draws 37-year career of service to a close

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Schmidt, fire chief for the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services Flight, officially retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here July 19, closing out a career spanning more than 37 years.



Lt. Col. Jarret Goddard, squadron commander, took the stage to express his appreciation to a crowd of friends, family and fellow Airmen.



“Throughout his tenure, Chief Schmidt has been a pillar of strength and guidance for the 123rd fire department,” Goddard said. “His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the squadron’s culture — fostering an environment of integrity, service before self and excellence. His wisdom and experience have been invaluable, and his contributions extend beyond his exemplary service.



“You’ve been a driving force behind numerous initiatives in the fire department,” Goddard continued, addressing Schmidt directly. “Your legacy is not just the accolades and the accomplishments, but in the leaders that you have cultivated. You’re leaving behind a fire department that is stronger, more resilient and more capable because of your leadership.”



Schmidt joined the Kentucky Air National Guard in 1984 and attended the fire protection specialist course. He became the assistant chief of training in 2010, training firefighters for deployments and domestic operations. As fire chief, Schmidt was the senior enlisted leader, managing the training and readiness of all Kentucky Air National Guard firefighters.



Schmidt deployed as a firefighter in support of Operation Desert Storm in 1990 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001-2002. He also served as assistant chief of operations in the Netherlands Antilles in 2006, and deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, in 2011 and 2013-2014.



In 2018, he again mobilized to Southwest Asia as fire chief for the Kentucky Air Guard’s deployed forces. Finally, Schmidt participated in Operation Allies Welcome in 2022, where he served as senior enlisted leader for one of the villages supporting relocated Afghan citizens, overseeing 127 enlisted personnel.

