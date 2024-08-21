Air National Guardsmen participate in cargo, personnel mobilization training

The 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) and 212th Engineering and Installation Squadron (EIS) packaged and prepared equipment for military airlift as part of a pre-deployment exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Massachusetts, Aug. 12-18, 2024.



As part of the training, the 102nd LRS also mobilized personnel from the 202nd Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Group to Buckley Space Force Base (SFB) for their Deployed Field Training, and nine members of the 102nd Medical Group who joined in support.



Members of the New York National Guard, flew a C-17 Globemaster III from Stewart ANGB, New York, to Otis ANGB in collaboration with the training. The aircraft arrived at Buckley SFB with the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s cargo, equipment and personnel the next day before returning after the weekend.



This exercise tested the Airmen’s capability to get materials and troops out the door in the case they are called to deploy or respond to an emergency at a moment’s notice.



“Being an intelligence wing and able to get our cargo out the door in a timely manner is a huge accomplishment,” said Tech. Sgt. Rodjer Rodriguez, traffic management specialist. “This training ensures readiness and the ability to deploy our cargo and personnel during mobility operations.”



The traffic management office (TMO) has been working with 212th EIS Airmen to palletize their equipment and deployable cargo to ensure it will pass inspection when the time comes.



“It is a benefit for [102nd LRS] to utilize our equipment to practice their mission essential tasks and for the 212th EIS to practice our mobility capabilities with the help from TMO,” said 212th EIS Unit Deployment Manager, Master Sgt. Andrew Garozzo.



The training outlines the process by which cargo is requested, processed, palletized and transported to its destination. Airmen learned how to properly record all measurements, prepare baggage pallets, utilize forklifts, weigh and check for hazardous material, organize inventory and more.



“This training exercise demonstrated real-world aspects that can't be simulated,” said 212th EIS Quality Assurance Evaluator, Master Sgt. Jonathan Cunha. “It builds cohesion between units by training together and gives us a better understanding of what each organization contributes to the mission.”

