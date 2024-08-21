French Air Force general opens new Army training facility for NATO Soldiers at Navy base in U.S.

Photo By Troy Darr | French Air Force Gen. Philippe Lavigne (2nd from left) cuts the ribbon to open a new...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | French Air Force Gen. Philippe Lavigne (2nd from left) cuts the ribbon to open a new Army Combat Fitness Test facility at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads during a ceremony in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 22. Cutting the ribbon alongside Lavigne were Greg Freeburn, deputy U.S. national liaison representative to the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Natalie Meng, Andrew Thompson, U.S. Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department, and Capt. Tyler Barrett, commander of Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion. Lavigne is Supreme Allied Commander Transformation headquartered next to the new facility. Meng is the commander of Allied Forces South Battalion headquartered in Naples, Italy, and represented U.S. Army NATO as the primary bill payer for the facility constructed to give U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO units in Norfolk a location to perform their biannual Army Combat Fitness Test. The new facility offers a place for Soldiers to conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test. It also includes volleyball and pickleball courts, indoor soccer, a gym box including equipment needed for the ACFT, high-intensity strength and conditioning, and other physical fitness training such as yoga and aerobics. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Supreme Allied Commander Transformation French Air Force Gen. Philippe Lavigne opened a new Army Combat Fitness Test facility at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads during a ribbon cutting ceremony here Aug. 22.



Cutting the ribbon alongside Lavigne were U.S. Army Lt. Col. Natalie Meng, Greg Freeburn, deputy U.S. national liaison representative to the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Capt. Tyler Barrett, commander of Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion, and Andy Thompson, U.S. Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department.



Meng is the commander of Allied Forces South Battalion headquartered in Naples, Italy, and represented U.S. Army NATO as the primary bill payer for the facility constructed to give U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO units in Norfolk a location to perform their biannual Army Combat Fitness Test.



“I am more than thrilled to be here among you on this special occasion,” said Lavigne. “You all know how I feel about when it comes to sports. Sports vectors core values that are really close to those we adhere to within NATO.”



During his speech Lavigne listed some of the benefits of sports including pursuing self-improvement, giving our minds an opportunity to take a break between arduous mental tasks, boosting creativity, sharing information with others and especially building cohesion and team spirit.



“Talking about team spirit, allow me one minute to highlight that these beautiful brand new facilities wouldn't have existed without a huge coordinated joint effort,” said Lavigne. “I want therefore to thank warmly Mr. Gregory Freeburn our deputy US NLR, for having led this beautiful project that engaged a lot of different wingmen.



“Thank you, U.S. Army for providing the necessary funds;



“Thank you, U.S. Navy for providing the engineering services;



“Thank you, MWR for providing the FitBox and all the training equipment;



“Thank you, NSA for providing the courts (land);



“And last, but not least, thank you, SACT Base Support, for having groomed the aera.



“See? Doesn't it smell like team spirit?”



Overcoming Obstacles



Barrett described the arduous process of bringing the facility to fruition.



"This has been a passion project for the company," he said. "It started with my predecessor, Capt. Drew Thomas, who laid the groundwork and faced initial setbacks with the project."



Barrett explained the complex process involving multiple stakeholders, including the Navy, U.S. Army Europe, and NATO.



"We had to navigate numerous challenges, including budget constraints and design changes. It was a constant balancing act to ensure the facility met the needs of our Soldiers while adhering to Army, Navy and NATO regulations."



Freeburn emphasized the collaborative effort between the Army, Navy and NATO.



"This facility is a prime example of international, interservice cooperation," he said. "The Navy provided the space, and the Army invested in the construction and equipment. It's a win-win for everyone involved including U.S. Soldiers, sailors, NATO service members and their families assigned to Hampton Roads here in Norfolk."



More Than Just Army Training



The new facility offers more than just a place for Soldiers to conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test. It includes volleyball and pickleball courts, indoor soccer, a gym box including equipment needed for the ACFT, high-intensity strength and conditioning, and other physical fitness training such as yoga and aerobics.



Sgt. Hailey Robinson, a Soldier with Company C, said she is excited about the about the new facility.



"It's going to be so much better than doing the ACFT in the mud," she said. "And having a place to play volleyball and pickleball with my coworkers will be great."



Freeburn added, "We wanted to create a space that not only met the Army's training requirements but also enhanced the quality of life for our personnel. The facility will be a hub for physical fitness, recreation, and camaraderie."



As the facility officially opens its doors, the Army and Navy are optimistic about its positive impact on the NATO community at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.



A State-of-the-Art Facility



The new ACFT facility is a testament to the commitment of both the Army and Navy to providing top-tier facilities for their service members. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the facility boasts a meticulously designed layout that maximizes space and functionality.



"We wanted to create a space that was not only functional but also visually appealing," said Barrett. "The design incorporates elements that reflect the Army's heritage while also providing a modern and inviting atmosphere."



The centerpiece of the facility is the state-of-the-art turf field, specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of the Army Combat Fitness Test. Surrounding the field are two regulation-sized volleyball courts, that can be easily converted to pickleball courts, and an area equipped with exercise equipment provided by the Navy's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) department.



"The addition of the pickleball courts is a game-changer," said Freeburn. "Pickleball has exploded in popularity, and we're excited to offer our community this opportunity."



A Hub for Community Building



Beyond its physical attributes, the facility is envisioned as a hub for community building and morale enhancement.



"We hope to host various events here, from unit gatherings to community sports tournaments," said Barrett. "It's a place where Soldiers can relax, socialize, and build a sense of community."



Robinson added, "I can't wait to have company events here. It's going to be a great place to hang out and have fun."



The facility's potential for future growth is also being explored. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve and expand the facility," said Barrett. "We can bring pavilions and grills to host unit organization days to make the facility even more versatile."



Overcoming Challenges



Bringing the project to fruition was no easy feat. Challenges ranged from securing funding to coordinating with multiple stakeholders.



"There were countless hours spent in meetings, drafting proposals, and resolving issues," said Barrett. "But the end result is worth it."



Freeburn echoed Barrett's sentiments. "This project required dedication, perseverance, and a strong partnership between the Army, Navy and NATO. We're proud of what we've accomplished."



The opening of the Army Combat Training Facility marks a significant milestone for the NATO community at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads. It is a testament to the commitment to providing Soldiers with the best possible training and support, while also enhancing the overall quality of life for the entire base population.



Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion, delivers individual training, logistics, human resources, and service-specific support to U.S. Soldiers and their families assigned to three NATO units headquartered at this Navy base located in Virginia on the Atlantic Ocean to ensure the Soldiers assigned to NATO are ready and resilient.