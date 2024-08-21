Trailblazers in the Ranks: Women Leading the Way in Naval Construction

As the U.S. Navy celebrates Women’s Equality Day, the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) takes pride in highlighting the exceptional women within its ranks who are leading the way in naval construction. These trailblazers are not only breaking barriers but also setting new standards for excellence in the Seabee community, proving that leadership, skill, and dedication know no gender.



Profiles in Leadership



Among the distinguished women of the 22nd NCR is Supply Officer Lt. Krista Yarbrough, from Copperas Cove, TX. With 7 years of service, Lt. Yarbrough has been at the forefront of numerous critical missions, including logistical and contracting support for all 22NCR subordinate commands including Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB) 11, 1, and 133. Her leadership style is defined by a commitment to mentorship and empowering the next generation of Seabees.



"As a woman here, I have to work harder than the men to prove myself and my position. All the Seabees care about is if I can get my job done and move quickly. This community taught me how to think on my toes and find creative solutions for fast moving projects and shifting focuses,” said Yarbrough. “This tour is a great practice in agility, and I'm never bored while working with a top-notch Chiefs mess while being able to share leadership perspectives that we can all take on our next tours and through life.”



Overcoming Challenges and Breaking Barriers



Equipment Operator 1st Class Edith Juarez, from Sierra Vista, Calif., has 19 years in the Navy and has made a significant impact within 22 NCR. As one of the few women in her specialty, EO1 Juarez has not only excelled in her technical duties but has also taken on the role of mentoring junior personnel. As the Embark Leading Petty Officer, she is responsible for the personnel movement of hundreds of Sailors for multiple deployed battalions.



“As an organization, the Seabees and the Navy have made huge strides in the right direction since I joined in 2005,” said Juarez. “Women are built different and have different requirements, and now that the Navy is recognizing those needs, it’s attracting more women to the Seabee career field. Like the recent updated parental leave policy that extends leave to 12-weeks after a birth, adoption, or accepted placement of a child for long-term foster care.”



Paving the Way for the Future



The 22nd NCR also celebrates the achievements of Lt. Leigh Ann Mehs from Hatton, N.D., Advanced Based Construction Company 1 company commander. Mehs is responsible for three main functional areas including Camp Mitchell maintenance oversight, Seabee projects around Rota, and Officer-In-Charge discrepancy projects that are helpful to the local community. Her approach to leadership is rooted in collaboration and continuous learning, qualities that have earned her the respect of her peers and subordinates alike.



“The biggest challenge is being receptive to change and being adaptive. Every tour can be different whether that’s personality or skillset based,” said Mehs. “You have to find opportunities for self-improvement and continuous growth.”



Leading into the Future



As the 22nd NCR continues its mission, the contributions of these remarkable women serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the U.S. Navy. Their leadership, determination, and success are not just paving the way for future female Seabees—they are strengthening the entire Naval Construction Force and enhancing its ability to meet the challenges of tomorrow.



Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) 22 exercises command and control of Naval Construction Force (NCF) assigned units and to oversee the operational employment and logistics support of deployed NCF units in the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command areas of operation.

