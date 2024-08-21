Team 446 demonstrates international interoperability at Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

Photo By Master Sgt. Heather Clements | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Huot, 313th Airlift Squadron pilot (left), and Staff...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Heather Clements | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Huot, 313th Airlift Squadron pilot (left), and Staff Sgt. Jacob Gagnon, 728th Airlift Squadron loadmaster (right), pose for a photo with a fan during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Gold Coast, Australia, Aug. 16th, 2024. The 446th AW aircrews supported and participated in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, an international event which is unique in having two editions in two different locations. The Pacific Airshow is the only one that occurs in two worldwide locations, Huntington Beach, California and Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. This projection of power through partnership with the U.S. Air Force’s international allies showcases the mobility mission to thousands every year and the capability of the 446th Airlift Wing and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Paolo Felicitas) see less | View Image Page

10 U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 728 Airlift Squadron and 313 Airlift Squadron supported U.S. Navy involvement in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast and also participated in the show, in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, August 15-18 2024.



The mission to Surfer’s Paradise Beach began with transporting the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, also known as the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s premiere jumping team, over 8,500 miles, to their Australian airshow debut.

“Working with the 313 and 728 Airlift Squadron C-17 crew has been phenomenal.” said Lt. Nick Obletz, officer in charge of the Navy Parachute Team. “The professionalism of the crew is emblematic to the interoperability of the Navy and Air Force team.”



The 446th crews performed as the sole C-17 demonstration, showcasing the tactical prowess of the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. This demonstration was performed for over 330,000 people in what is described by the Pacific Airshow organization as “a global spectacle-scale celebration of mateship, family, friends and awe-inspiring feats of aviation meshed with the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art and technology.”



“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to the Gold Coast for our second year,” said Kevin Elliott, Pacific Airshow Gold Coast Director. He assured fans that 2024 would be “even bigger and more exciting both in the air and on the ground in Surfers Paradise.”



According to Maj. Jake Novick, 728th Airlift Squadron pilot, participating in international airshows such as this are important because it gives the public a sense of air power and the expertise of the Air Force Reserves.



“Participating in airshows and events such as this provides a unique opportunity to showcase the expertise of our Reserve Airmen,” said Novick. “It also goes a long way toward building stronger relationships with our international partners”



To learn more about the Pacific Airshow and it’s individual performers, visit pacificairshowaus.com.