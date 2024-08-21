340th FTG claims 22nd AF Battle Born trophy

Every year during the 22nd Air Force Summer Senior Leadership Summit, the Battle Ready trophy is presented to the direct reporting unit that distinguishes themselves through exceptionally meritorious service along with the Battle Born trophy which is presented to the unit that best represents the commander’s priority of “Readiness Now.”



This year the 340th Flying Training Group was awarded the 22nd AF Battle Born trophy at the 22nd AF 2024 Summer SLS at Knoxville, Tenn., June 5.



“This was a first for the group and the first time a group DRU has won,” said Chief Master Sgt. Warisa Villarreal, 340th FTG senior enlisted leader. “We were not expecting this.”



While the summit serves as an opportunity for commanders, command chiefs, senior enlisted leaders, process managers and force support superintendents from all the DRUs to focus on amplifying and sustaining readiness, optimizing processes and developing the Reserve Citizen Airmen of 22nd AF, the trophies serve as a way of highlighting units who have distinguished themselves throughout the previous year.



“This trophy distinguishes the winner as reporting and maintaining the highest level of readiness and excellence among the 14 DRUs, [which consists of squadrons, groups, and wings], in the 22nd AF,” said Col. Anthony Straw, 340th FTG commander.



According to Villarreal, the Battle Born Trophy was created in 2021. It references 22nd Air Force’s lineage, tracing its origin to Dec. 28, 1941, when the Domestic Division, Air Corps Ferrying Command, was established and activated in Washington, D.C.



“The level of experience and professionalism among the members of the 340th FTG and the associated GSUs set us apart from any other organization,” Straw said. “We recruit and retain highly experienced cadre of members and Instructors to fulfil our classic association missions, resulting in a higher caliber of instruction, execution, and ultimately product in the form of Ready Airmen to the total force.”



The original Battle Born Trophy will remain at the 22nd AF, and a small replica will stay at headquarters 340th FTG. As recipients of this year’s Battle Born trophy, the group is now tasked with building the inaugural trophy that will be presented to the new winner at the next summit.

