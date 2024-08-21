EODMU 5 Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | The official party stands at attention during a change of command ceremony for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official party stands at attention during a change of command ceremony for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five at Naval Base Guam Aug. 16. A component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Santa Rita, Guam – Cmdr. Eli Ford assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam Aug. 16.



Ford relieved Cmdr. Jason Shell as Commanding Officer in front of family, friends, and service members. Shell was in command of the unit from October 2022 to August 2024.



Capt. Wade Hilderbrand, Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, presided over the ceremony. He welcomed Ford and praised Shell for his leadership during his time as the EODMU 5 Commander.



“EODMU 5 has built and certified two expeditionary [mine counter measures] companies and eight EOD platoons to support the fleet and joint force,” said Hilderbrand. “They have led the EOD force in revolutionizing how training and certification is done with forward deployed EOD forces, better preparing teams for the challenges of constant strategic competition and a conflict that could come at any time.”



Hilderbrand also praised the operational successes of EODMU 5 which included unprecedented operations in the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and at sea.



“Mobile Unit Fives tireless work ethic, technical and tactical competence, and unmatched professionalism which has ensured 7th Fleet knows and trusts us with its most difficult and sensitive problems,” said Hilderbrand

Shell expressed gratitude to friends and family, as well as the command.



“You’ve done your job in 19 countries stretching more than 6,000 miles and alongside our Allies and Partners,” said Shell. “You have done all of this as quiet professionals with precision and disciplined execution as a high-performing team in this most crucial theater, against our most challenging threat. It’s been my great honor to have had that chance with all of you.”



Before reading his orders and being relieved by Ford, Shell added, “I couldn’t be more proud to hand this team on to an officer like you.”



After assuming command, Ford said “We are sitting at the intersection of geography and time for a competition that will define the 21st century. We’re here. We’re ready. Let’s execute.”



