Naval Health Research Center Has Record Number of Submissions Accepted for Presentation at Department of Defense’s Premier Scientific Meeting

Photo By John Marciano | KISSIMEE, FL (Aug. 14, 2023) Dr Rachel Markwald, NHRC Principal Investigator for the...... read more read more Photo By John Marciano | KISSIMEE, FL (Aug. 14, 2023) Dr Rachel Markwald, NHRC Principal Investigator for the CREW Study, receives the MHSRS Outstanding Research Accomplishment – Team (Military) 2023 award. Next week, Dr. Markwald will be presenting, "Steps Toward a Wearables-Based Capability for Monitoring Sleep and Readiness in United States Navy Populations." NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2024 – Next week, scientists from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) will attend the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), where they will moderate 8 breakout sessions, deliver 18 speaking presentations, and discuss 52 scientific posters, nearly twice as many engagements and submissions as the year before.



MHSRS, the Department of Defense’s (DoD) premier medical scientific meeting, is a collaborative event that brings together more than 4,000 healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building.



“MHSRS is a very well-organized symposium for our research staff to connect with peers from outside their circles, including meeting with research staff from around the world and from other DoD military services,” said Capt. Eric Welsh, NHRC commanding officer. “It’s a great opportunity to both share and seek out the latest advances in our perspective fields of expertise.”



Outstanding Research Accomplishment – Team (Military) 2023 award winners, Dr. Rachel Markwald, head of the Sleep and Fatigue Research Team, and Dr. Rudy Rull, principal investigator for the Millennium Cohort Program, will be back to address the symposium.



Since last year’s MHSRS, the Millennium Cohort Program has produced 12 publications, and Dr. Rull will speak about findings recently published in The Lancet. Principal Investigator for the Study of Adolescent Resilience (SOAR), Dr. Hope McMaster, will present her team’s research on the longitudinal examination of spouse psychological health.



Dr. Markwald will provide updates on the Command Readiness, Endurance, and Watchstanding (CREW) program and discuss the CREW data capture processes that utilize wearable monitoring devices.



This year, NHRC’s Birth and Infant Health Research (BIHR) program celebrated 25 years of reproductive and infant health studies. Dr. Ava Marie S. Conlin, BIHR principal investigator, will speak Wednesday, Aug. 27, on the importance of healthcare delivery, birth outcomes, and cumulative incidence of medical complexity among young children of U.S. military service members.



MHSRS will be held in Kissimmee, Florida, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Aug. 26-29.



NHRC’s mission is to optimize military operational readiness through cutting-edge research on warfighter, veteran, and family health. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active duty service members, federal civil service employees, and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.