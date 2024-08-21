Gregorie Neck: Victory for conservation and military readiness

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION BEAUFORT, S.C. – Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, the Department of the Navy (DoN), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the Open Land Trust (OLT), announce the permanent protection of the 4,409-acre Gregorie Neck tract located in Jasper County, S.C.



The conservation easement was finalized on July 25, 2024, and is a momentous achievement in the continuing efforts to protect South Carolina’s natural resources while enhancing military readiness. Gregorie Neck is situated between the Coosawhatchie and Tulifiny rivers and borders 1.7 miles of Interstate 95. Located in the heart of the Port Royal Sound and in proximity to MCAS Beaufort’s flight paths, this property was under increasing pressure from potential overdevelopment due to its access to major transportation and commercial markets. The effort to acquire and protect Gregorie Neck, which began in 2023, culminates in the permanent protection of this critical area through a permanent conservation easement. The land will now be safeguarded from development pressures that could negatively impact the region’s ecosystem.



“Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is extremely grateful to our dedicated partners and their steadfast commitment to preventing incompatible development while preserving the natural beauty and value of the Lowcountry,” said Col. Mark Bortnem, commanding officer, MCAS Beaufort. “The successful protection of Gregorie Neck exemplifies the power of teamwork in achieving what used to be called impossible. Gregorie Neck is critical to our military readiness, allowing us to maintain an airspace environment capable of supporting aviation operations for our F/A-18 and F-35B squadrons. Preserving the areas around MCAS Beaufort and the Townsend Bombing Range is vital to both the Marine Corps and our national defense.”



MCAS Beaufort and its training areas play a critical role in the defense of our nation, providing essential training for Department of Defense (DoD) personnel and allies. The Gregorie Neck acquisition ensures the protection of land underneath Special Use Air Space (SUA) between MCAS Beaufort and Townsend Bombing Range, preventing encroachment that could interfere with current and future aviation training and operations.



A collaborative cost-sharing effort made the successful acquisition and protection of Gregorie Neck possible. The Department of the Navy contributed $6 million toward the easement through the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Challenge Program to prevent incompatible development and preserve landscapes vital to military readiness. This award, the first and largest of its kind in the Lowcountry, reflects over two decades of successful partnership. The remaining $7.5 million required to finalize the protection was provided by the State of South Carolina Conservation Bank, Beaufort County Greenspace Program, and a portion of TNC’s generous donation as landowner. “Closing the conservation easement means that protection now extends forever, no matter who owns this property in 10, 20 or 100 years. This is a conservation win for today and for the future,” said Dale Threatt-Taylor, executive director, TNC in South Carolina.



This easement, co-held by the Open Land Trust and the Department of the Navy, also provides significant ecological benefits, including the protection of 13.5 miles of riverfront and salt marsh habitat within the Port Royal Sound watershed. “The diversity of grant funds applied toward this conservation easement indicate its tremendous value: protection of downstream water quality, protection of critical habitat, and protection of important military flight space above,” said Kristin Williams, executive director, OLT. These protected lands will contribute to the resilience of the local ecosystem, preserving crucial wildlife corridors between the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto River (ACE) Basin and the Savannah River, and enhancing the area’s ability to withstand the impacts of hurricanes and destructive weather, including storm surges and subsequent flooding.



The REPI program is a key component of the DoD’s strategy to protect the nation’s military readiness by addressing encroachment and sustainment challenges. The program partners with conservation organizations, local governments, and landowners to protect valuable lands and habitats, preventing incompatible development that could interfere with military operations. MCAS Beaufort utilizes REPI funds to protect the lands and waterways vital to its mission, ensuring continued readiness and resilience for years to come. For more information on REPI, please visit https://www.repi.mil.



“The protection of our air, land, and water supports the success of our warfighters while increasing the safety and sustainability of our community,” said Bortnem. “For nearly 85 years, the noise you hear has been the sound of freedom, and the silence you hear is the sound of conservation and protection.”

