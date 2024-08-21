81MDG Dragon Medics Participate in 2024 Medic Rodeo

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Dragon Medics from Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., are photographed during...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Dragon Medics from Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., are photographed during their participation in the 2024 Air Force Medic Rodeo held at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, from Aug. 12-15. Pictured is Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Miller, Tech. Sgt. Matthew Goebel, Airman 1st Class Sauntino Adams, 2nd Lt. Daniel Betancourt, Airman 1st Class Jimmy Dulin, Staff Sgt. James Horne, and Senior Master Sgt. Michael Shamp. The Keesler team placed 9th out of 18 teams. see less | View Image Page

Dragon Medics from Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., traveled to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Aug. 11-15 to participate in the 2024 Air Force Medic Rodeo. Previously known as the EMT Rodeo, the competition now includes medics and other medical support staff from across the United States Air Force to compete in various medical emergency scenarios they may experience both deployed and stateside.



This year, 18 teams came together to learn, train, and compete.



Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Miller, a coach and subject matter expert for the event, spelled out the rodeo events.

Day 1



All the participants received a welcome brief, a safety brief, and opening remarks from Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency Commander and Director of Defense Health Network Continental, Falls Church, Va.

Day 2-3

Teams were divided into half, with half going to the permanent exercise facility to run EMT-focused scenarios and the other half going to the Melrose Range to run Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Prolonged Field Care scenarios. Members loaded and offloaded a simulated patient on an Osprey aircraft and received briefings on radio communication for emergency medical support and mission planning from Special Forces medics. The team also received a demonstration from Navy corpsmen on the Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion protocol, which enables military units to self-supply blood through buddy transfusions and conduct blood transfusions on the spot in the event of a trauma casualty.



Range participants were bused to a simulated village and put into a care-under-fire scenario that included simulated gunfire and explosions. Participants were to use TCCC skills to provide care and extract casualties to a Forward Operating Base, where they continued to provide care for two hours in prolonged causality care—some in day and some in night operations.

While at the exercise facilities, teams executed 10 different EMT scenarios in which the members were dispatched and expected to treat patients using their joint EMT protocols.



Day 4



The last day started with the Commando challenge, a physically demanding challenge to test the participant's physical strength, endurance, and speed. The fasted team across the finish line took home the trophy.



"The New Mexico heat added to the physical stress of that challenge, but our members fought through and pushed hard," Miller said.



The last event of the competition was a mass casualty event, during which all the teams sorted, treated, and assessed 30 injured patients. Lastly, there was the closing ceremony, during which winners were announced, and outstanding members were recognized.



Adams, who served as the team leader, enjoyed the experience.



“This was my first time participating in the rodeo and was a great opportunity/experience for a medic to receive,” Adams said.



“It allowed me to be tasked and apply skills that I normally don’t use in my workday. It showed me that there is room for self-improvement. I would do it again. I love the team relationships, leading my team towards growing ourselves, and using my skills to showcase life-saving measures.”



Keesler Dragons placed 9th out of 18 teams and our own Staff Sgt. Horne was recognized as a star performer during a 30-patient mass casualty exercise. The Keesler Team was comprised of

2nd Lt. Daniel Betancourt, Senior Master Sgt. Michael J. Shamp, Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Miller, Tech. Sgt. Matthew Goebel, Staff Sgt. James Horne, Airman 1st Class Sauntino Adams and Airman 1st Class Jimmy Dulin.



“This was my first time participating in the rodeo,” said Horne. “I had fun and learned, which celebrates my passion. I was challenged mentally and physically, which helped me better understand how I react under pressure and how I lead my team despite adversity.”



The medic rodeo helps mold medics for future conflict.



"This is an amazing event that Cannon hosts every year and is a great opportunity that should be pushed by all MTFs around the Air Force for max participation every year," Miller said. "This is what the standard of training should look like across the Air Force Medical Service to prepare us for future conflict."