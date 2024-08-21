From Classroom to DEVCOM CBC, Teachers Participate in AEOP RESET

Photo By Parker Martin | Eighth and ninth grade STEM instructors Catilin Meador (left) and Sistina Martin...... read more read more Photo By Parker Martin | Eighth and ninth grade STEM instructors Catilin Meador (left) and Sistina Martin (right) experience day-to-day life as an Army biological researcher during their mentorship at DEVCOM CBC’s Toxicology Lab at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. (U.S. Army photo by Parker Martin) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD -- The U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) had the opportunity to host two high school teachers in the Army Education Outreach Program’s (AEOP) Research Experiences for STEM Educators and Teachers (RESET) initiative. This multi-week “internship” for teachers focuses on providing high school or middle school STEM educators with a lab-focused professional development program coupled with a summer research experience at one of the many participating Army research laboratories and centers.



RESET, an Army funded program that takes K-12 educators nationwide and immerses them in a genuine summer research experience, is designed to equip them with the necessary tools to provide students with applied STEM concepts within real-world contexts.



The two interns, Sistina Martin and Caitlin Meador, are both STEM instructors from the same school district in Crossville, Tennessee. Martin, a ninth-grade instructor specializing in biology, chemistry and ACT test prep, is on her second year of the RESET program. Meador teaches middle school science. Both were personally invited to experience the program from Dr. Jennifer Meadows, associate professor at Tennessee Tech University as well as director of AEOP’s RESET program.



“We both went to Tennessee Tech and know her very well - she reached out personally,” said Martin. “Dr. Meadows met with me and said, ‘I have another space; do you want it?’ and I said absolutely - it's such a good opportunity that few get.”



Both Martin and Meador have master’s degrees in STEM subjects, but noted the lack of real-life application that comes with college lab courses. With a heavy emphasis for hands-on experience, the RESET program gave both teachers new experiences and motivations to bring back to their classrooms.



“You take a lot of courses in college, but all the labs in particular are set in stone,” said Martin. “You follow protocol and it’s like you’re not doing real research. You don’t have the opportunity to “break new ground” and work with new materials or work out problems, when in the real world [here at DEVCOM CBC] you collaborate. That’s what happens when you’re researching and working as part of a team in science. You don’t often get the opportunity to teach that in the classroom.”



“We get to be in an actual lab with actual scientists,” said Meador. We’re watching them research and helping them work. It’s easy to see how it connects back to the classroom with real-world concepts to reference. I never had the opportunity to work in a lab before and it’s amazing—I learned so much and such an amount of information that is truly fascinating.”



The RESET program’s success stems from the quality of the teachers that are accepted, coupled with the guidance of experts from the wide range of Army Centers across the nation. As director of the RESET program and member of the AEOP Consortium Management Committee, Dr. Meadows ensures that the right teachers are paired with the right mentors for optimal growth in their mutual fields, vying mostly for educators that value inquiry, creativity and innovation in the classroom. Meadows also actively recruits for RESET, presenting at multiple educator conferences throughout the year, such as the National Science Teaching Association conference.



“Our teachers report gains in their STEM knowledge, overall confidence in teaching STEM and increased understanding of careers relating to STEM,” said Meadows. “The mentors, likewise, have shared that while our RESET educators are much like other interns they work with, the maturity and experiences of RESET educators set them apart as valuable members of their research teams.”



The mentors are just as integral to the operation as the selected mentees. Dylan Fudge, a research biologist with CBC’s Molecular Toxicology Branch, says that having eager STEM instructors to assist brings with it benefits beyond just an extra set of hands.



“Personally,” says Fudge, “it helps us reinforce concepts – brings us back to the basics. They are shadowing all of our organ-on-a-chip projects, studying in our zebra fish laboratory as well as working in our 3D printing facilities at the MakerSpace lab. They were absolutely ecstatic to be growing their own cells. It kind of reinvigorates your love for the job.”



“It’s been a wonderful experience,” said both Martin and Meador. “We assist in any way we can and just be a helping hand. We’ve visited more than just this lab, yet so many people here want to teach you and help.”



The AEOP RESET program is accepting applications for next year’s mentorships until November 1.



