Carl Vinson Wins RIMPAC Cup

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah | Cmdr. Rick Murray, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah | Cmdr. Rick Murray, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), shakes hands with Cmdr. Arnold Osman, assigned to Royal Brunei Navy offshore patrol vessel KDB Darussalam (OPV 06), before a soccer game on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah) see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) made a huge splash during the harbor phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 on Joint-Base Pearl Harbor Hickam winning the coveted “RIMPAC Cup.”



Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) organized a diverse, multi-national, multi-day sporting event, which included a wide range of activities such as a 5K run, basketball, softball, indoor and sand volleyball, swimming, soccer, bench press, tennis, bowling, golf, and even an E-Sports tournament, ensuring there was something for everyone.



“CVN 70, Team Broadsword, and Team Blue Ribbon showed every country who participated in RIMPAC why we are part of America's Favorite Carrier,” said Terrence Ellison, the MWR fitness specialist aboard Carl Vinson. “I appreciate the athleticism displayed during RIMPAC 2024, and I am very proud to say I am the ‘Fit Boss’ on CVN-70.”



Ships and commands earned points for entering and participating in competitions and points for placing. The command that accumulated the most points from all events would be declared the winner. “America’s Favorite Carrier” racked up 36 total points, claiming rights to the perpetual cup.



“It’s one of the coolest opportunities someone can have,” said Sonar Technician 2nd Class Braxton White, a native of Wichita Falls, Texas, and assigned to Carl Vinson. “Personally, having the chance to go out and compete is amazing, especially as this exercise is such a large-scale integration of our allies and partners.”



More than 600 personnel participated in 49 total games throughout the first phase of the exercise.



“The best part about participating in RIMPAC sports is seeing where everyone is from and getting to meet new people,” said Ensign. Floyd Ross, assigned to the Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship, HMNZS Aotearoa. “Even though we are from different backgrounds, we are all here for the same mission at the end of the day.”



Joining Carl Vinson on the podium was the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate, HNLMS Tromp (F803), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Kidd (DDG 100), who both finished with 21 points.



“It’s a privilege for our ship to participate,” said Sergeant Major Timo Van Hest, assigned to the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate, HNLMS Tromp (F803). “We love sportsmanship around the world. Everyone is interconnected, and we can learn from each other as warfighters and as competitors.”



The theme of RIMPAC 2024 is “Partners: Integrated and Prepared,” and the sports activities aimed to establish camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participants.



“It’s great to be able to show up, participate in these events, and represent our command,” said Chief Interior Communications Wayne Garigen, a native of San Diego, California, and assigned to Carl Vinson. “It means a lot to enjoy a great game with our shipmates from all over the world.”



The official trophy presentation will occur after the at-sea phase of the exercise.



Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.