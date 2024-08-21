Lt. Col. Samuel “Sam” Galloway: A Life of Service, Love, and Passion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lt Col. Samuel “Sam” Galloway, a member of the 415th Special Operations Squadron, was memorialized August 10 at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial just outside of the Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.



His service also included roles in a two-day Operation Eagle Claw, the military response led by then-President Jimmy Carter to rescue 52 hostages that were being detained in Tehran, (Iran’s capital city at that time) in the U.S. Embassy and Foreign Ministry buildings. Galloway flew as a navigator on the MC-130E that landed in the Iranian desert “Desert One” in April 1980.



Galloway, a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force passed away after a battle with cancer.



Galloway’s military career was distinguished by several key assignments, including his first operational role with the 345th Tactical Airlift Squadron at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taiwan. He flew combat missions in South Vietnam, where his C-130 aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft fire during resupply airdrops in An Loc. Despite the damage, Galloway and his crew managed to return to base, earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross.

General Norton A. Schwartz, (Ret) USAF who served as the 19th Chief of Staff of the Air force, attended the service and spoke about Galloway’s professionalism and character. Schwarts stated they he is “internally grateful” for how much Sam looked after his crew and airmen.



With hundreds in attendance, from members of the 377 Air Base Wing, Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing, Col Timothy Hale (Ret) USAF, and General Norton A. Schwartz (Ret) USAF and numerous friends and family from all over the country.



Galloway also helped in the development of Operation Credible Sport in the second half of 1980, a joint project of the U.S. military and Lockheed Martin to refit three C-130s to ultra-STOL (Short takeoff and Landing) capability under the code-name “Credible Sport”. This operation prepared for a second rescue attempt of the hostages held in Iran, reflecting Galloway’s commitment to his country, and his willingness to take on challenging missions to save others.



After retiring from the Air Force on June 1, 1992, Galloway continued to contribute to the field as an instructor at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, working for Loral and Lockheed Martin. Galloway worked alongside Lt Col Russell Tharp (Ret-Langly AFB) USAF training every airmen on the new MC-130H, Combat Talon II (CT-II) aircraft where he was directly involved from 1992 to 2016. The airmen were trained on the academics and simulator of the Combat Tallon Two (MC-130H). Sam trained until Oct 2016.



He retired from Lockheed in January 2011, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and mentorship.



Galloway was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1969. His journey in the Air Force began shortly after, enlisting May 20, 1970. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant from Officer Training School August 18, 1970, and earned his navigator wings in June 1971 at Mather Air Force Base in California.



“He Flew the Raid, and I moved the helicopters that ended up in the desert when I was a C5 guy” said MSgt Ron Lenoard, (Ret) USAF MC130 Load Master. Jump forward years later Ron became a Lockheed employee working again alongside Galloway. Ron stated how Sam was a really great guy, always fun, always had a smile and joy to be around and a joy to work with.



Timothy Hale, Col USAF (Ret) who officiated the services has known Galloway since Hale was a Second Lieutenant at the 8th SOS in Hurlburt Field, FL. Hale has flown with and worked with Galloway all over the world. Per Hale, “Sam’s truly an American hero”. Galloway was the lead navigator on Dragon One, the very first airplane to land on the “Desert One” air strip south of Tehran. Galloway was the most humble and joyful person Hale had every met and was honored to help Galloway’s family celebrate the life of a true American hero.



Two MC-130J's from the 58th Special Operations Squadron preformed a flyover at the memorial service for Sam Galloway. Photo By Allen Winston, 377 ABW/PA.

Galloway often downplayed his achievements, saying, “I was just doing my job. The real heroes are the ones who didn’t make it home.” He was inducted into the prestigious Gathering of Eagles Foundation in 2021 – an organization that aims to preserve the United States Air Force’s legacy through the celebration of 70 years of Airpower and empowerment of youth in Alabama’s River Region.

