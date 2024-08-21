Understanding resilient forward basing (PODCAST)

The Air Force is preparing for the possibility that future conflicts will be different from past engagements. Part of that preparation means moving away from reliance on large established bases and adding capabilities and distributing forces to more austere and geographically separated locations.



This newer approach requires a different mindset, one that all parts of the Air Force need to consider in their operations. Reflecting its importance, resilient basing is one of Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s Operational Imperatives (OI No. 5).



Stephen “Caleb” Tomkowiak, Lead Program Manager from the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) talks about resilient forward basing and Agile Combat Employment (ACE) in a new “Leadership Log” episode.



“[T]raditional basing, especially around World War II was to take all your stuff, put it in one place, and that's your base,” Tomkowiak explains in the podcast. While this approach may create conveniences by having multiple assets in one location, it also creates opportunities for enemies to attack many aircraft in one location.



Employing a more resilient approach means distributing supplies, airfields and support services across multiple locations. This complicates enemy targeting actions, but also means changing supply chains and that resources and materiel that work in austere environments are readily available. This is where the RSO comes into play.



“The main mission of the RSO is to really optimize that warfighter readiness, by identifying technologies to revolutionize the sustainment enterprise,” Tomkowiak says. The RSO is working to identify and enhance resources for “The Airmen and maintainers that support, and sustain our aircraft and equipment, and everything that we need to make sure that we're ready to stay in the fight and support the fight,” Tomkowiak continues.



According to Tomkowiak, current conflicts around the world are also influencing how programs and systems are being designed and acquired. One threat, for example, is denied communications.



“[I]f capabilities or communications are denied, how do we continue to operate and continue to support ACE again from an agility, from a force projection, from a survivability perspective?” Tomkowiak asks.



Some items that may find their way to Airmen could be systems that generate water from the atmosphere, or produce solar power off the grid, or existing commercial products that can be repurposed for military applications.



“From a military application perspective, the United States industrial base is a huge competitive advantage,” Tomkowiak notes in the podcast. Across the spectrum from large corporations to small businesses, Tomkowiak says U.S. industry is a valuable partner, able to quickly develop new tools for the Air Force’s future fights.



“[W]hether you're an Airman or maintainer turning wrenches, or you are a program manager or logistics officer in the program office, everyone, everyone holds the stick for doing ACE.” Tomkowiak continues, “[I]t really is a responsibility of everyone to think about ‘how can we stay agile?’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:12 Story ID: 479246 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Understanding resilient forward basing (PODCAST), by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.