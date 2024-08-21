Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers begins Mud Lake drawdown

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Story by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently began lowering the water level at Mud Lake, in Traverse County, Minnesota, and Robert County, South Dakota.

    The Corps of Engineers is gradually lowering the lake from Aug. 15 - Sept. 15, to improve the wildlife habitat within the area. The lake elevation is currently around 973.5 feet, which is 1.5 feet higher than the normal summer level. Engineers anticipate returning the water levels to 972 feet beginning on Sept. 15.

    A gradual growing season drawdown of Mud Lake will expose soils during the shorebird migration period. The action will also facilitate prolonged flow in the Bois de Sioux River, which will benefit fish, mussels and other wildlife species. Additional habitat and food sources for wildlife, particularly shorebirds, is needed within the Bois de Sioux River watershed because 92% of historic wetlands have been lost over time. The action will not impact water levels in Lake Traverse.

    The goal is to seek balance and synergy among human development and natural systems by designing economic and environmentally friendly solutions that reinforce one another. The environmental programs focus on the key areas of ecosystem preservation, restoration and protection.

