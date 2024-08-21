Sound and Fury: Women in Wartime provides NAVSCIATTS Strategic Leaders with Strategic Framework for WPS Principles

Photo By Angela Fry | Stennis Space Center, Miss. –Mkawasi Mcharo Hall, an African Region subject matter...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | Stennis Space Center, Miss. –Mkawasi Mcharo Hall, an African Region subject matter expert, distinguished scholar, and advocate for women's rights, continues to influence the conversations on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School’s (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) modules through her profound exploration into the role of women in the Eritrean Civil War. In her recent lecture, Sound and Fury: Women in Wartime, to senior military and government leaders from Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Georgia, Ghana, Hungary, Indonesia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Thailand, and Tunisia, she illuminated the pivotal roles women played in this struggle, not merely as supporters but as active combatants, strategists, and community leaders. SLIC, a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering partner nation senior military and government officials new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically, incorporates three WPS modules throughout each of its semesters addressing topics such as women’s participation in the peace processes, unique security risks faced by women and girls in conflict-affected areas, and empowering leaders to become champions for equality and women’s rights within their own organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry) see less | View Image Page

Stennis Space Center, Miss. –Mkawasi Mcharo Hall, an African Region subject matter expert, distinguished scholar, and advocate for women's rights, continues to influence the conversations on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School’s (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) modules through her profound exploration into the role of women in the Eritrean Civil War.



In an enlightening session that bridges history, gender studies, and military strategy, Hall, who has more than 20 years of teaching experience and consultancy support within various U.S. government and military organizations, delved into the historical context of the grueling conflict, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.



In her recent lecture, Sound and Fury: Women in Wartime, to senior military and government leaders from Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Georgia, Ghana, Hungary, Indonesia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Thailand, and Tunisia, she illuminated the pivotal roles women played in this struggle, not merely as supporters but as active combatants, strategists, and community leaders.



"Women in the Eritrean Civil War were more than mere participants; they were revolutionaries who redefined the battlefield," the Kenyan-born writer and performance artist remarked, highlighting the multifaceted contributions of women. From the Eritrean People's Liberation Front (EPLF) to various grassroots organizations, women were instrumental in mobilizing resources, gathering intelligence, and providing medical care, in addition to their active combat roles.



Hall described that the fight for independence and ability to control their own destinies and those of their families, came not only through tenacious physical combat, but also through immense personal sacrifice.



“The process of birth is the doorway between life and death,” she explained. “Only mothers can think about fighting for independence from the perspective of birthing a nation. These ‘mother warriors’ provided an environment where other humans can thrive and have their own self-determination. In doing so, these women sacrificed their own childbearing years, but don’t regret giving up that opportunity, as they will tell you that instead…they birthed a nation.”



Hall's continued participation in the international training command’s SLIC WPS modules, which are interwoven throughout the four-week course, is a testament to the ongoing dialogue about women’s roles at the intersection of peace and security. Her insights not only honored the legacy of Eritrean women in the civil war, but also charted a path forward for integrating WPS principles into contemporary strategic frameworks that address today’s global security challenges, to include violent extremism, human trafficking, and armed conflict.



Hall skillfully connected these historical narratives to the contemporary WPS framework, which was formalized by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2000, emphasizing the importance of women's involvement in conflict prevention, resolution, and peacebuilding.



"The Eritrean women’s experiences underscore a critical truth: sustainable peace and security are unattainable without the inclusion and active participation of women," Hall asserted. She emphasized that their roles during the civil war exemplify the core tenets of WPS, particularly in areas such as inclusive negotiation processes, community resilience, and post-conflict reconstruction.



“It is the responsibility of our militaries to figure out how to birth a nation without all the death and destruction…driven by profit,” she continued. “Militaries have an important role in guiding us in that direction. Nations will continue to be born. New identities will continue to be created. Determinations will continue to be made that we want to become a different nation. How do we obtain these objectives without the destruction of war? When included in forming nations, women figure out how to make the process less painful…more life giving.”



SLIC Director Robert “Gus” Gusentine first incorporated Hall into the course curriculum in 2019 with the goal of introducing a powerful narrative form of engagement that would give voice to the stories, roles, and experiences of women and girls in conflict zones, in positions of leadership and influence, on the journey toward agency and opportunity, and in creating networks of value and cooperation.



The retired Navy SEAL captain discussed how Hall’s involvement in 15 SLIC iterations over the five-year period have provided actionable insights into how the principles of WPS can be integrated into modern military and peacekeeping operations.



“The U.S. WPS strategy, most recently updated in 2023, directed action by the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Defense,” Gusentine explained. “The objectives of the DOD’s actions include encouraging our partner militaries to adopt training programs that generate gender-inclusive leadership at all levels, advocating for policies in partner nations that ensure women participate in decision-making processes both in military and civilian spheres, highlighting the critical role of women in cultivating strong communities, and fostering trust and cooperation between military forces and local populations.”



“Captain Gus,” as he is endearingly known to colleagues and teammates, also stated that the strategy is not about being nice or fair to women, but rather about mission readiness and new approaches to national security in the 21st Century. As NAVSCIATTS continues to shape the leaders of tomorrow, Hall’s lecture will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on their approach to fostering a more inclusive and secure world.



Reflecting on the engagement, Gusentine said, “Wars are fought to create new conditions for living. Wars are about outcomes…not battles. You may not need women to win battles, but you need women to win wars and secure the peace. The wisdom shared by Professor Hall will continue to resonate, reminding all that the journey towards peace is one that must be traveled together.”



SLIC, a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering partner nation senior military and government officials new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically, incorporates three WPS modules throughout each of its semesters addressing topics such as women’s participation in the peace processes, unique security risks faced by women and girls in conflict-affected areas, and empowering leaders to become champions for equality and women’s rights within their own organizations.



NAVSCIATTS, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command’s security cooperation schoolhouse, operates in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders' priorities and provides training and education to allied and partner security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums. To date, almost 14,000 students from 129 partner nations have trained with this historic command.