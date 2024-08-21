434th AMXS welcomes new commander

The 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomed a new commander, Maj. Gregory Spencer during an assumption of command ceremony held in Dock 1, on August 3, 2024.



The assumption of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of leadership and responsibility to the new commander through the passing of a guidon.



The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem, performed by Spencer’s wife, Mary Ellen.



Colonel Arianne Mayberry, 434th Maintenance Group commander, was the ceremony’s presiding officer.



Before passing on the responsibility of the 434th AMXS to Spencer, she explained the squadron’s mission, and gave accolades to the dedicated Airmen who make it happen.



“AMXS has an exciting mission,” said Mayberry. “They cover everything that is flightline.”



In this year alone, Mayberry said the squadron has supported over 200 flying hours and held down the 24/7 no-fail alert mission, all while juggling deployments, exercises and inspections.



Mayberry explained that Spencer began his career as an enlisted C-130 crew chief in Youngstown, Ohio, and in 2010 was picked up for Officer Training School where he became a maintenance officer. In 2014, Mayberry joked that he “smartened” up and made the move over to Grissom.



“Maj. Spencer was the perfect fit when we were looking for a commander for the AMXS,” said Mayberry. “He is ready for command and just ready, period. He understands the mission, he has the network in place, he understands that spirit of cooperation throughout maintenance and operations, and he puts his people first and that is something we have talked about time and time again. If you put your people first, and take care of your folks, then the mission will get done; and what you guys are doing is already a testament to that and we’re just going to take it higher and higher.”



The two then took to the center stage, exchanged salutes, and Mayberry passed the guidon to Spencer, and all of the responsibility it represents.

Before the ceremony concluded, Spencer took a moment to thank Mayberry for her confidence in him, and the discussions they had when the opportunity to command arose, as well as the chiefs who have been keeping the squadron going in the meantime.



“Lastly, and most importantly, thank you to the men and women of the aircraft maintenance squadron,” said Spencer. “I was here with you years ago, and I hope you know that I will do my best for you. You’re so important and critical to what happens here, and it doesn’t happen without your awesome dedication and service to this country.”

Spencer then interrupted his speech to direct the audience’s attention to the KC-135 Stratotanker parked just outside the hangar.



“Right out there, this is how this happens, and that’s because of everyone here,” he said, while pointing out toward the aircraft. “I’ve been out there when it’s hot, cold, pouring down rain…but it doesn’t happen without you, so please continue to be awesome and I want you to be successful. This mission does not happen unless you are a part of it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 13:05 Story ID: 479240 Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 434th AMXS welcomes new commander, by TSgt Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.