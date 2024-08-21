Artillery booms as Soldiers re-enlist at Northern Strike 2024

Photo By Cpl. Danielle Rayon | Spc. Aidan Crain (left), a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Danielle Rayon | Spc. Aidan Crain (left), a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma National Guard, recites the oath of enlistment to Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of the joint staff for Oklahoma National Guard, during Exercise Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

GRAYLING, Mich. – Amid the thunderous backdrop of artillery rounds echoing downrange, two artillerymen raised their right hands to recommit to the Oklahoma Army National Guard.



Spc. Aidan Crain, a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, and Spc. Jonathan Underwood, a fire control specialist assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, were granted the unique opportunity to perform their oaths of enlistment near the firing lines during exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024.



Northern Strike is an annual exercise that brings together units from multiple states and partner countries, aiming to enhance joint and combined warfighting capabilities in a multi-domain environment. Crain and Underwood were key team members in the 1-160th’s role during the exercise, honing their skills on the M199 105mm howitzer and M777 towed 155mm howitzer.



“We had a great re-enlistment ceremony, where one of our generals from Oklahoma, Brigadier General Wyatt, re-enlisted and conducted the oath of enlistment on the gun line during a fire mission,” said Lt. Col. Brent Hill, commander of the 160th FA. “It was absolutely phenomenal, something that those Soldiers will never forget.”



Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of the joint staff for the OKNG, administered the oaths of enlistment for the junior Soldiers, recognizing their ongoing dedication to the organization.



“It gives me a good feeling about the future of the Army that a one star [general] is willing to do something like this, so I really appreciate the effort and the opportunity my battery has given me,” Crain said.



Both Soldiers have taken advantage of the education and fiscal benefits the OKARNG has to offer, and plan to continue their academic journeys while they serve their next enlistment.



“I’ve saved $13,000 with tuition assistance,” said Crain, who plans to complete his degree in finance.



Every Soldier’s reasons for [re]enlisting is different, but common threads connect them all, such as camaraderie, legacy and desire to serve. In Underwood’s case, he wanted to carry on his family tradition.



“Every member of my family from every generation has served in some type of capacity,” Underwood said. “My dad couldn’t do it sadly because of health reasons, so I kind of picked up the torch and kept going with it.”



Cain values the camaraderie and esprit de corps his service has brought into his life, both of which inspired his decision to continue his National Guard career.



“I think people join for brotherhood,” said Crain. “I wouldn’t reenlist if the people around me weren’t good enough to reenlist with.”



For more information on OKARNG benefits, visit https://ok.ng.mil/ARNG-Retention/





