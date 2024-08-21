Air Time: DoN Celebrates New Class of Navy, Marine Corps JROTC Flight Academy Grads

Courtesy Photo | Some of the participants in the Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Some of the participants in the Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Flight Academy attended a recent graduation ceremony at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware. The Flight Academy invites high school students enrolled in Navy and Marine Corps JROTC to discover potential careers in naval aviation. At bottom left is Alexandra “Sandy” Landsberg, Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and division director in ONR's C5ISRT Department. At bottom right is William H. Ellis Jr, program officer, Naval STEM Coordination Office. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Navy (DoN) is celebrating the next generation of graduates from the Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Flight Academy.



Graduates of the academy recently participated in ceremonies at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware. Both institutions are historically black college and universities.



The graduates were sponsored by Naval STEM Coordination Office (NSCO) in a program that invites high school students enrolled in Navy and Marine Corps JROTC to discover potential careers in naval aviation.



The NSCO’s mission is to deliver naval science, technology, engineering, mathematics education and outreach opportunities that inspire curiosity and shape a generation of talent prepared for future global challenges. It is located at the Office of Naval Research and coordinates investments in STEM education and outreach and workforce initiatives across the DoN.



“Naval STEM invested in the Flight Academy and partnered with Commander, Naval Air Forces and the universities to provide an educational opportunity that increases student awareness of the role of STEM within naval aviation,” said Kathleen Gately Miranda, an NSCO program officer.



This program is provided to students at no cost and entails no obligations. Upon successful completion of the program, cadets can earn college credit and potentially their Private Pilot’s License.



“Out of the hundreds of applications we received, only 28 were selected,” said Tamara Graham, the Flight Academy director. “These individuals represent the highest caliber of our nation’s youth. They not only possess exemplary academic records, but have also demonstrated personal leadership, physical fitness and a passion to serve their communities. They are an incredibly impressive young group and I have no doubt that they will excel in any path they pursue.”



The Flight Academy entails a rigorous curriculum eight-week program where students reside in a university dormitory, complete in-class study requirements six days a week and enjoy the opportunity to fly a plane solo.



Students can log anywhere from 40-75 hours of solo flight time by the end of this program, said Graham.



“Not everyone has access to an airfield or a flight instructor. Our program is meant to break down those barriers and open the aperture for young talent to see the opportunities available,” said Graham. “We want to show them the very real pathways to their dreams.”



Paul Jornet, operations officer for Marine Corps JROTC, echoed this sentiment and added that it would increase a student’s likelihood of pursing college and considering a career in the military.



Students are also permitted to don their flight suits, which serves as an effective means of promoting the program and attracting additional participants, said Jornet.



In 2024, the flight academy program achieved remarkable success for all participants. Twenty-six of the 28 students completed ground school, solo flights and passed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airman Knowledge Test to receive college credit for their achievements.



Additionally, 20 students obtained their Private Pilot’s License.



“Challenging and engaging STEM programs like the Flight Academy are valuable to nurturing the next generation of Sailor or Marine,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus. “They also pave the way for new innovations and perspectives that will strengthen the fleet and force.”



To date, 22 alumni have made a commitment to military service by securing Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) college scholarships or are currently enrolled in service academies.



The 2024 Navy and Marine Corps JROTC Flight Academy graduates are as follows:



Paul Bachman*

Andy Chang*

Thomas Chew

Rachel Dieterich*

Matthew Do*

Connor Gray*

Ananda Hamlin

Mary Harden*

Alexis Holmes*

Shadia Huber*

Leanna Johnson

Kensey Kalstad

Joseph Lavdas*

Sophia Lin*

Alexander Lisowski*

Henry Mai

Gavin Malone*

Lauren Mavity

Matthew McCoy*

Violeta Moreno*

Joy Nolte*

Nolan Roldan*

Valerie Tumlin*

Kenul Vantwest*

Johnny Velez*

Maureen York*



*denotes students who earned the Private Pilot’s License.



Cherish T. Gilmore is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.