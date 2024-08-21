10th annual Comprehensive Fitness Day builds a resilient, ready force

Photo By Susan Moriarty | Students participate in the Gentle Deep Stretch Yoga class during Comprehensive...... read more read more Photo By Susan Moriarty | Students participate in the Gentle Deep Stretch Yoga class during Comprehensive Fitness Day at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024. CF Day provides service members, civilians and families the opportunity to attend a variety of classes to develop resiliency skills in four pillars: mental, physical, social and spiritual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty) see less | View Image Page

Warfighters must have strength and adaptability to withstand and recover quickly from the challenges they face to meet the mission. Stated more succinctly, they must have resilience. Service members, civilians and family members had the opportunity to strengthen mission-essential resilience skills during the 10th annual Comprehensive Fitness Day, Aug. 5.



Classes with diverse titles ranging from “Resilient Minds on the Front Lines” to “Reiki,” and “Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu” to “Budgeting Like a Boss,” provided students with a wide variety of options that fostered a balanced fitness approach that addressed the four pillars of resiliency: mental, physical, social and spiritual. A total of 70 classes and 120 sessions were offered.



The Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office is responsible for planning and coordinating CF Day. Susan Franco, IPRO prevention coordinator, explained that when determining which classes to offer each year, they try to respond to what is concerning to the joint base population and may put more focus on one of the four resiliency pillars.



“This year, we wanted to look at protective factors,” Franco said. “We know that when someone is connected to their community, they are more likely to reach out for help, so we wanted to ensure that the social pillar was a large part of this year.”



The idea of comprehensive fitness is not new. In 2014, the U.S. Air Force came out with an official instruction that guided installations on how to conduct what was then called Comprehensive Airman Fitness Day. “Airman” was dropped from the name several years ago to make it more inclusive for a joint base and build community connection with a “Win as One” approach.



U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony L. Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander and 87th Air Base Wing commander, understands the importance of incorporating a holistic viewpoint that includes multiple components to promote overall health, well-being and optimal performance.



“Comprehensive fitness is integral to cultivating a force that is fit, resilient and prepared,” Smith said. “The 10th anniversary of Comprehensive Fitness Day underscores our collective dedication to providing resilience-building education and activities which are essential for maintaining our readiness and sustaining our competitive edge in warfighting.”



One such offering on CF Day was “Resilient Minds on the Front Lines,” which trained students to “remind, reframe, and rewire” their thought processes to help themselves become more resilient. A supplemental “Spousal Resiliency Workshop” was also offered to help students navigate the stressful job of being a military spouse.



The workshops were led by trainers Diana and Michael Pellegrino, who founded their organization, Resilient Minds on the Front Lines, during the pandemic to help first responders suffering with their mental well-being. Michael, a former chief resiliency officer for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey, and Diana, who had a career in marketing and promotions, assembled a team of subject matter experts who teach resiliency practices throughout the U.S. and Canada.



“The Resilient Minds principles apply equally across all ranks, ages and experience,” Diana said. “These concepts are proven to increase job satisfaction, increase engagement and improve focus, which equates to a higher level of purpose - directly countering depression, isolation, self and family destruction, addiction and ultimately suicide.”



Franco explained that anyone can become a resiliency trainer and is encouraged to do so. Upon completion of the Resiliency Trainer Assistant Course, trainers are then able to teach classes in their squadrons, at the First Term Enlisted Course, and continue to spread the word about resiliency. The next RTAC is in the IPRO office located in the McGuire Fitness Center, Oct. 28-31. To register, email: 87ABW.CVB.IPRO@us.af.mil or call (609) 754-5718.