    Strategic Weapons System Team Keeps Submarine Mission-Ready

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Story

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    The strategic weapons system division at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support delivered a custom allowance product in advance of a Trident submarine's deployment.

    This task, which usually takes six weeks, was successfully completed in under a week. The team's quick, focused action while the submarine was undergoing maintenance in Kings Bay, Georgia, ensured records were updated on time and without error. Their work paves the way for future process improvements to support rapid response to emerging Trident fleet requirements without compromising logistics readiness.

    "Our mission is to support the strategic submarine fleet and the warfighter, no matter where in the world they are operating,” said Tony Harper, strategic weapons system division director. “We're glad we were able to come together as one team to get the job done.”

    NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

