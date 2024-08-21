Building Bonds and Testing Limits: Best Warrior Competition Strengthens NATO Partnership at MKAB

Photo By Spc. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachariah Promitas and Senior Airman Daniel Schulz pose for...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachariah Promitas and Senior Airman Daniel Schulz pose for a team photo during the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 20, 2024. Competitions like these challenge members of the armed forces to push beyond their limits, sharpening their skills and enhancing their readiness for any mission. (U.S. Army Graphic by Spc. Nolan Brewer) see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU, Romania – Ten teams representing various rotational units and NATO partners currently stationed at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, participated in the Best Warrior Competition of the rotation held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.



“This is the second iteration of the Best Warrior of the Rotation competition that we have executed here in Romania,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Ronis J. Gutierrez, the senior enlisted advisor for the United States Army Garrison Black Sea. “The main reason we do this is to build relationships with the host nation, our NATO allies, and international partners. It’s an opportunity for service members on the ground to compete in a friendly way, interact with each other, and challenge themselves to see what they are capable of.”



The competition lasted three days and consisted of eight events, the final being a mystery event. Day one started with the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), followed by a medical and radio station event where participants performed all the steps of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) in an austere environment and culminated with a 9-line Medical Evacuation Request. The day concluded with an M4 qualification in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST).



Day two began with a 10-mile ruck march, followed by an obstacle course in the morning and a weapons board in the afternoon. Participants disassembled and assembled a weapon and conducted a functions check. A panel of senior enlisted leaders then interviewed them.



Day three featured a mystery event, which turned out to be a fitness challenge consisting of medicine ball wall throws, box jumps, rowing, and burpees.



“I heard about this competition through my command team,” said Sgt. 1st Class Ebony Dale, a human resources specialist assigned to the 317th Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry). “My sergeant major wanted me to participate, and at first, I thought he was kidding. But later, I received an email with the concept of the event and decided to say yes. My favorite part of the competition was the obstacle course because I didn’t think I would be able to complete it. However, surprisingly, I did! I prepared for the competition by staying physically and mentally fit.”



Along with the teams representing the United States, there were also three international teams, two from Romania and one from Spain.



“I chose to participate because I think it is a great idea to get together, share our knowledge and cultures, and have a good time,” said Spanish military Cpl. David Ramirez Alzamora, a force protection specialist assigned to the Air Deployment Support Squadron (EADA SPAF).



After three grueling days with long hours, physical challenges, and many bruises, the winning team was announced during the closing ceremony at MKAB on Aug. 22. Staff Sgt. Zacharia Promitas was named the best noncommissioned officer, and Senior Airman Daniel Shultz was the best junior enlisted participant. Both were Airmen and Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Squadron.

“We were not expecting to win, but we were hopeful,” said Promitas. “To win, you must always be ready because many people do not know about it until the last minute, but if you stay ready—you can win.”



At the end of the ceremony, Gutierrez said, “I want all service members to know that this competition is available for everyone regardless of rank, gender, or beliefs, and regardless of what you think you are physically and mentally capable of. I want you to come in, sign up for it, and be able to go out there, have a good time, enjoy it, and make some memories that will last forever.”