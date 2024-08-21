Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors row, bike, run during inaugural Hohenfels Driathlon

    Rugged Terrain Driathlon

    Community members at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center participate in the

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.22.2024

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Dozens of athletes took to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to row, bicycle, and run as part of the Hohenfels Military Community’s inaugural Driathlon Aug. 17, 2024 at Hohenfels, Germany.

    There were 19 individual participants and seven three-person teams coming from Hohenfels, Grafenwoehr and as far away as Stuttgart to compete.

    Participants rowed for 750 meters on stationary rowing machines, and from there they took to the gravel roadways of the training area on bicycle. The final stage of the race was a five-kilometer run, which started with an uphill climb and ended with an uphill climb.

    Organizations provided food and water at the event start site, and volunteers staffed water tables along the bicycle and running portions of the race.

    Below are the results from the event:

    Individual Female:
    1st - Ellie Christensen - 1:43:03
    2nd - Amanda Butler - 1:43:51
    3rd - Brittany Martinez - 1:45:04

    Individual Male:
    1st - Joshua Lothspeich - 1:14:51
    2nd - William West - 1:26:09
    3rd - Michael Curtain - 1:31:38

    Teams
    1st - Tri Hard Crew (Edgar Orellana, Austin Luher, Grayson Haws) - 1:06:38
    2nd - Califas Brown Bears (Savino Cisneros, Alfred Flores, Hector Ruelas-Godinez) - 1:23:55
    3rd - M30ABC (Francisco Granda, David Ries, William Holden) - 1:31:33

    Mixed Team
    1st - Gainz & Roses (Verena Wolfrum, Will Powell, Ethan Reynolds) - 1:26:34

