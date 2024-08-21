V Corps Participates in Nordic Warfighting Symposium: Strengthening Alliances in Nordic Defense

Photo By Pfc. Richard Morgan | Maj. Gen. Lars Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian Army, left, Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Richard Morgan | Maj. Gen. Lars Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian Army, left, Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of U.S Army V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward deployed headquarters, Maj. Gen. Jonny Lindfors, Chief of the Swedish Army, Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki, Commander of the Finnish Army and Maj. Gen. Peter Boysen, Commander of the Danish Army, walk together during the Nordic Warfighting Symposium, hosted at the Norwegian Army Military Academy in Oslo, Norway Aug. 21, 2024. This event marks a historical period for NATO as it is the first time in 500 years that all the Nordic countries have been under the same security cooperation architecture. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan) see less | View Image Page

OSLO, Norway- In a significant display of commitment to international cooperation and security, V Corps, the Army’s only forward deployed warfighting headquarters, recently participated in the Nordic Warfighting Symposium on Aug. 20-22, 2024, held at the Norwegian Army Military Academy in Oslo, Norway. This event brought together military leaders and defense experts from the Nordic nations — Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, alongside V Corps representatives, to enhance collaborative efforts in addressing contemporary security challenges, particularly in the Nordic region.



These symposiums are held throughout the European theater and strategically shift focus regions to ensure synchronization across the theater. This iteration of the symposium focused on the Nordic Countries and welcomed newly joined NATO member, Sweden, who joined NATO in March 2024.



“The unique aspect of the Nordic symposium will be highlighting Warfighting capabilities in Large Scale Combat Operations with four NATO Allies versus a single Headquarters," stated Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Zamora, the symposium coordinator and V Corps Fires Targeting Officer. “The previous symposiums focused on a single Headquarters during the last three iterations.”



The symposium aims to foster dialogue on innovative strategies and operational tactics that could be employed within a NATO framework. With the Nordic region becoming an increasingly strategic area due to climate change and evolving geopolitical dynamics, the discussions focused on enhancing interoperability among the participating nations’ armed forces.



“This is the first time in 500 years that all of the Nordic Countries fall under the same security cooperation architecture” stated Chief of the Norwegian Army Maj. Gen. Lars Lervik. “With Sweden and Finland becoming members of NATO this symposium is truly important to our alliances.”



Key Takeaways from the Nordic Symposium

1. Interoperability and Joint Operations: One of the primary themes of the symposium was the necessity for seamless cooperation between allied forces. Lt. Gen. Charles Constanza, the commanding general of V Corps, emphasized, “In today’s complex security environment, the ability to operate together as a combat credible force is paramount. Our participation in this symposium reinforces our commitment to ensuring our forces can effectively integrate and execute joint operations in any scenario.”



2. Technological Innovation: Another focal point of the symposium was the integration of advanced technology in warfare. Presentations covered various topics, including the role of intelligence, cyber capabilities, and unmanned systems in modern military operations. V Corps representatives participated in working groups that explored how advances in warfighting functions could enhance situational awareness and decision-making in joint operations.



3. Cultural Exchange and Building Relationships: Beyond the strategic discussions, the symposium also serves as an opportunity for military personnel to engage in cultural exchanges. Participants shared traditional Nordic cuisine and stories, fostering bonds that extend beyond military cooperation. On day two, participants were able to explore Rose Castle, where participants stepped outside the classroom to continue building relationships. These interactions are crucial for building trust and distinctively defines the difference between friends and allies.



“We have a chance to get to know each other while we are here at the symposium,” Lervik emphasized. “The key ingredient to any successful relationship is trust, and events like these are paramount to building trust among our allies.”



The Nordic Warfighting Symposium concluded with a renewed commitment from all participating nations to strengthen their partnerships in defense. The collaborative spirit and shared objectives highlighted during the event will continue to pave the way for future exercises and operations in the Nordic.



As V Corps continues to play a pivotal role in NATO operations and international security, its participation in the symposium reinforces the importance of unity among allies. By working together, the Nordic nations and V Corps are better equipped to address the challenges of today and ensure a secure future for the region.