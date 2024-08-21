USAMMDA team headed to annual DoD health symposium in Kissimmee, Florida next week

Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity will join several hundred military and medical development industry experts next week for the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida.



MHSRS is an annual DoD-sponsored gathering to bring together leading experts from across the military and private sector medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest in developing technologies, treatments, and devices designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters.



During MHSRS, USAMMDA development experts plan to showcase the top-tier medical technology, devices, and treatments currently under development through partnerships and agreements with both DoD and private sector organizations. USAMMDA currently has more than two dozen ongoing research and development programs across the spectrum of combat casualty care. The team will highlight these efforts with a comprehensive display of treatments, devices, and capabilities, from point of injury and evacuation to hospitalization care.



USAMMDA’s participation in MHSRS requires months of planning and coordination with key stakeholders across USAMMDA for a chance to build relationships with potential future partners. The week is designed to shine a spotlight on the vital work of advanced developers in military medicine and build awareness of DoD programs and projects designed to meet the needs of medical providers in the Army and its sister services.



This year is especially noteworthy due to the evolving structure of USAMMDA and the streamlining of efforts within U.S. military medicine. Three of USAMMDA’s Project Management Offices – Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health; Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment; and Warfighter Protection and Acute Care – are continuing their organizational transition to the Defense Health Agency.



USAMMDA’s Soldier Medical Devices PMO is moving from USAMMDA and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development command to the Program Executive Office-Soldier.



USAMMDA is a subordinate activity of USAMRDC at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Coordinating with DoD, development industry, and government stakeholders, team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint Forces.



Media representatives may request more information by emailing the USAMMDA Public Affairs Office at usarmy.detrick.medcom-usammda.mbx.usammda-pao@health.mil.



For more information about USAMMDA and how to partner with the U.S. Army and DoD medical development enterprises, visit https://usammda.health.mil/.

