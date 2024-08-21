Team Rota: Adrian Seymore

Adrian Seymore is the executive assistant for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota leadership. She manages and directs phone calls, routes official correspondence, and general office management.



“I handle the scheduling for NAVSTA's triad along with making travel arrangements for them,” explained Seymore. “I take meeting minutes for certain meetings, and help with protocol activities when needed.”



Seymore, from Racine, Wisconsin, enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 18 years old and worked as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate on H-60s for five years. Afterwards, she went to university where she completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and started work in the operating room as a circulating nurse.



“I started my Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in Leadership and Administration at that time, and then became the nurse lead for orthopedics which is my passion,” said Seymore.



Due to some scheduling conflicts, her career path took a detour and she worked in an orthopedic clinic for a year before returning to customer care.

“I missed direct patient care and found myself working in Labor and Delivery and High Risk Antepartum for the next three years,” said Seymore. “I’ve worked six years total as a nurse prior to coming here.”



In 2022, her husband received orders to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 and the family moved to Rota.



Seymore enjoys the diversity of her current job, particularly the people she gets to meet in this role.



“I see and talk to a lot of different people from around the base,” she said. “Overall I really enjoy the environment everyone here creates. I'll miss that when we leave.”



In her free time, Seymore enjoys reading, crafting, walking, and hanging out with friends. Seymore also enjoys spending time with her family – her husband, two daughters and dog Honeybear – and exploring Spain.



“We walk a lot here since the weather is so nice and it's so safe,” she said. “We live in Rota and everything is within walking distance for us.



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 06:35 Story ID: 479198 Location: ES Hometown: RACINE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Adrian Seymore, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.