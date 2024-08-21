First Bahraini Civilian Firefighter Graduates from DoD Fire Academy

(MANAMA, Bahrain) For the first time, a Bahraini civilian employee at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain has completed the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Fire Academy in San Angelo, Texas. Abdulla Albalooshi, a firefighter with NSA Bahrain’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, graduated from the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy.



The DoD Fire Academy provides comprehensive training to both military and civilian personnel across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and other organizations.



Reflecting on his experience at the academy, Albalooshi detailed the extensive hands-on training he received, which included five blocks of learning covering fundamentals like donning gear, tying knots, ladder operations, and using knots to hoist equipment, and more advanced training such as vehicle extrications, fighting above and below grade fires, car fires, and more.



One aspect of the academy that stood out to Albalooshi was the quality of the trainers and the equipment provided.



“What I liked most about the academy were the trainers and the equipment that was made available to us,” said Albalooshi. “Nothing had to be simulated. If they wanted to teach us about how to enter a C-130 to rescue someone, we went inside a C-130. We learned the entire sequence from chocking the wheels, turning the plane off, getting the victims out, and activating the fire suppression system. It was a great experience learning everything without it feeling simulated; it was real-life, hands-on experience.”



Albalooshi, who joined NSA Bahrain’s Fire Department in June 2023, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to train alongside U.S. military personnel.



“Becoming a part of NSA Bahrain’s Fire Department is a dream come true,” said Albalooshi. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do and having the opportunity to be flown out to the DoD’s only firefighter academy and receiving the same quality of training as all of the other military firefighters in the different branches was an incredible experience. I was able to represent myself as a Bahraini national, and as a member of NSA Bahrain’s fire department. My classmates and I worked well together as partners; as a team, and had that level of camaraderie, academically.”



Albalooshi also said that firefighting and emergency services runs in his family, with his grandfather serving as a career firefighter in Bahrain, and his sisters working in the emergency medical field. Albalooshi’s dedication paid off as he graduated top of his class with a 95% average.



The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy graduates approximately 2,400 joint service and international students each year for the DoD.



NSA Bahrain's mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 Story: First Bahraini Civilian Firefighter Graduates from DOD Fire Academy, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton