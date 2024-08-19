MRF-D 24.3 Marine awarded for live-saving actions during training in Darwin, Australia

Photo By Cpl. Juan Torres | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Erik LeMoine, center, a supply officer with Combat Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Juan Torres | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Erik LeMoine, center, a supply officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, gives a speech after an award ceremony at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. On May 17, 2024, LeMoine was swimming at Robertson Barracks when he noticed a Marine was motionless at the bottom of the pool. Without hesitation, Lemoine pulled him out of the water and performed five minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation before paramedics took over care. LeMoine is a native of Nebraska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres) see less | View Image Page

During an off-duty physical training event at the Robertson Barracks’ pool facility in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Erik LeMoine, the supply officer for Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, sprang into action when he noticed a fellow Marine motionless at the bottom of the pool, May 17.



The Marine was experiencing shallow-water blackout and urgently needed assistance. LeMoine immediately dove into the water, brought the Marine to the surface, and called for help while pulling him out of the pool.



“As soon as I got him to the surface, I screamed for the lifeguard and others in the pool to come over,” explained LeMoine.



Once on the pool deck, LeMoine began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation and coordinating the Marine’s evacuation to a higher echelon of medical care. After five minutes of chest compressions, paramedics arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. Lemoine continued medical assistance by stabilizing and administering breathing instruments and fluids.



“It was intense. My brain shut off and I went straight into TCCC, [tactical combat casualty care], training mode,” said LeMoine. “I was a lifeguard in college. My only thoughts were to get him out of the pool. I checked his airways and there were no obstructions. I detected no response at all. I immediately started chest compressions.”



The lifeguard called emergency services, and nurses from Australian Army’s 1st Health Battalion, 2nd Health Brigade, who were nearby to assist. Throughout the situation, Lemoine never left the Marine’s side, offering reassurance.



“I was talking to him the whole time,” said LeMoine. “It was more of a mental process to keep myself calm throughout the entire situation.”



Due to LeMoine’s quick thinking, the Marine was transported by ambulance to Royal Darwin Hospital, where he received follow-on care for several weeks. The Marine has since returned to the U.S. and is nearing a full recovery.



LeMoine visited the Marine in the hospital several times before his return to the U.S. and was warmly welcomed by the Marine’s family.



“At first, they didn’t really know how I was involved. When he found out who I was, his dad gave me the biggest hug I’ve had in a long time,” explained LeMoine. "He told me: ‘When you get back, I am going to take you to the most expensive dinner you’ve ever had in your life!’”



LeMoine still gets emotional when discussing the events of that day, months later. He humbly credits his actions to “luck.”



“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I wasn’t supposed to be there,” states LeMoine. “It was kind of just luck that I ended up at the pool. Our commanding officer happened to let us out of work early that day. We had a half day off to reward the unit’s good behavior. I was at the pool four hours earlier than I normally would’ve been.”



Marines train for emergency situations every day, but not every Marine is put in a position to apply these skills in real-world scenarios. LeMoine’s training enabled him to assess the situation, act quickly, and save a life.



LeMoine was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his actions, August 21.