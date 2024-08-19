Fort Buchanan's BOSS Program raises funds to serve service members in the region better

Courtesy Photo | Members of the installation's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the installation's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program conducted fundraising activities during the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation annual Auto Show on Aug 3. see less | View Image Page

Story by Iralis Jimenez, MWR Marketing Specialist



FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Members of the installation's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program conducted fundraising activities during the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation annual Auto Show on Aug 3.



The soldiers participating were Sgts. Carlos Rosario, Carlos, Edward Torres, Jean Guzmán and Shannay Torres.



"These activities help us raise funds so the Fort Buchanan BOSS program can continue having different events for our soldiers throughout the year. We raised approximately $500.00," said Rosario, president of the Fort Buchanan BOSS committee.



According to Rosario, the BOSS program offers a diverse range of activities throughout the year, from outdoor recreation such as beach days and kayaking to sports activities and community volunteering.



"These activities are designed to provide a well-rounded experience for our participants. Also, they create a support network, helping service members deal with the challenges that military service represents, giving them support," added Rosario.



According to Army Regulation 215-1, the BOSS program is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for single and unaccompanied soldiers by providing a robust support network and a wide array of personal and professional development opportunities. The program includes social, recreational, and community service activities to boost morale and develop life skills.



"Every quarter, we provide a life skill class. These workshops focus on finance, health and wellness, and other areas to help soldiers manage their personal lives effectively. Some of our past activities include Auto Basic Maintenance, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and how to prepare meals," added Rosario.



The soldier went on to explain that the BOSS program improves soldiers' quality of life by allowing them to be more involved in healthy activities inside and outside the installation.



The BOSS program is for active duty, National Guard, Reserve Soldiers, and other service branches. It is open to all Single Soldiers, Single Parents, and Geographical Bachelors.



For more information and to join the Fort Buchanan BOSS program, please call 787-707-4343/4344 or email fortbuchananboss@army.mil.



