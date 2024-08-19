SFAB warfighting laboratory: Operation Combined Victory

Photo By Sgt. Daneille Hendrix | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Luis Irizarry, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Security Force...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daneille Hendrix | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Luis Irizarry, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), provides security during a training scenario in support of Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug.10, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities and concepts to provide the Army combat-ready Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Advisors with the 1st, 3rd and 54th Security Force Assistance Brigades validated for combat at Security Force Assistance Command’s Operation Combined Victory, Jul. 25 to Aug. 15, 2024. This exercise validated Advisors’ ability to operate within a large-scale combat operation, training Advisors to execute assessment, supporting, liaising and advising allies and partners.



OCV provides targeted training for Advisors, focusing on collective certifications, evaluating their ability to operate in environments marked by uncertainty, ambiguity and active information warfare.



"There’s a direct link between advising and our Army’s mission to fight and win our nation’s wars. Advisors enable partner forces to integrate U.S. joint firepower,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, commanding general of the Security Force Assistance Command.



“When an advisor joins a partner formation, it symbolizes U.S. commitment and resolve and brings critical resources like joint firepower, intelligence, and sustainment through the advisor network, to the partner force," Lambert stated.



Operation Combined Victory spanned three states - Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck Training Center, Naval Support Activity Crane in Indiana, Fort Knox in Kentucky and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Operating across multiple locations added to the complexity, challenging Advisors to adapt and coordinate effectively.



"They face many challenges in this complex environment, including live opposing forces, indirect fire, and enemy unmanned aerial systems. Additionally, they must help the partner force plan complex offensive and defensive operations for large-scale combat," said Lt. Col. Jim Arthurs, OCV chief of operations.



This tailored and complex environment ensures that Advisors are prepared for the unique challenges they will face in combat.



"My experience as an Infantry Officer and Intelligence Advisor has been invaluable. I understood the challenges ahead and was committed to applying my best efforts to ensure success for both the task force and our partner nation counterparts,” said Capt. James Corino, Infantry Officer assigned to 3rd SFAB.



SFAB Advisor teams have an enduring presence in more than 30 countries, campaigning globally with our Allies and partners.



Advisors’ access, presence, and influence during competition allow them to leverage the Advisor network effectively, addressing gaps and strengthening partner capabilities, which is crucial for maintaining stability and setting conditions to be prepared for a crisis to conflict scenario.



The contested multi-domain environment that OCV simulates highlights the importance of leveraging the Advisor network. This network acts as a force multiplier, aiding advisors in addressing their unique challenges and integrating at a joint level to liaise with and support their partner force.



"As a fire advisor, my focus is on integrating U.S. joint fires into a combined joint area of operations, as well as into partner force and combined joint task force targeting cycles. Our mission is to close gaps in our partner force's fire capabilities and enhance their interoperability," said Colt Southon, Fire Advisor assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd SFAB.



Identifying gaps is key to strengthening partner forces and enhancing their capabilities and readiness, ensuring mission success in collaborative efforts.



Different branches bring distinct capabilities and approaches to advising, assessing, liaising and supporting. To achieve maximum effectiveness, it's crucial for the joint force to train and operate together.



"As an air advising unit, much of our work involves preparing for conflict by going out ahead of time. This training allows us to see how we can better prepare ourselves to support our sister service units in conflict situations,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clarissa Grizzle, assigned to 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron.



"Air power is vital in any conflict. We help unlock these capabilities to fully support SFAB operations, ensuring safe equipment landings, maintenance and security. Our goal is to maximize air power to support their mission." Grizzle stated.



Joint training builds the continuity needed to harness these diverse capabilities, enhancing strategic depth and ensuring sustainability in global operations.



"This exercise helps us validate our interoperability across the six different SFABs. It ensures that multiple SFABs can converge effectively during large-scale combat operations, operate with a unified picture, and support partner force missions," Arthurs stated.



Advisors face challenges when leveraging the advisor network to support allies and partners across the competition-to-conflict spectrum. In this training scenario, observers, coaches, and trainers were available to help them manage these complexities.



"This training has provided invaluable experience, allowing me to learn and succeed in a setting with exceptional coaches, mentors, and role players. Seeing firsthand the role of interoperability in large-scale combat operations scenarios has been eye-opening, offering a glimpse into the future of warfare," said Southon.



What has been observed in training has proven invaluable to the Advisor teams, increasing their readiness to liaise and support the first fight while testing and refining their own standard operating procedures and tactics.



"This is a great training event and absolutely vital to the SFAB and SFAC mission. We must continue these training events to test and refine our skills, ensuring we are the best we can be,” Corino stated.



“Especially moving forward in today's world, the SFAB mission will become increasingly important as warfare continues to evolve.”



