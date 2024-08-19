Capt. Joshua Bowman: Big relief for a small town

Courtesy Photo | Relief donations are stacked in a U-Haul at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 15,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Relief donations are stacked in a U-Haul at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – On August 15, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 and quickly became one of the most devastating natural disasters in the history of the United States. Florida, Mississippi and Alabama were all affected by the storm. However, New Orleans, Louisiana, received the worst damage, with approximately 80 percent of the city going underwater. As the Federal Emergency Management Agency worked tirelessly to provide relief to those effected, largely populated areas like New Orleans received priority assistance over rural areas.



Having witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in his small Mississippi hometown, Capt. Joshua Bowman, 315th Training Squadron instructor, felt a deep responsibility to ensure that rural communities like El Campo, Texas, were not overlooked in the aftermath of natural disasters.



In June, Bowman began to keep a watchful eye on a low-pressure weather system developing off the coast of Africa. As the storm intensified into a dangerous hurricane heading toward Texas, Bowman proactively contacted local authorities in El Campo, coordinating with the town’s fire chief and sheriff to organize the delivery of crucial relief aid.



“I didn’t want to perpetuate the wait that rural areas often face after a disaster,” Bowman expressed. “I knew smaller communities would need help, and I was determined to make sure they didn’t go without.”

When the idea to help a small town affected by Hurricane Beryl was presented to Bowman’s leadership, they were impressed by his drive to jump straight into action and wanted to help in any way possible.



“Bowman didn’t just talk about making a difference, he made it happen,” said Lt. Col. Ball, 315th TRS commander. “He saw a need, took ownership and pushed it through, despite having to take time out of his regular duties as an instructor. It set an amazing example for everyone.”



With the support of his leadership, he set up a donation drive at Goodfellow and was met with an overwhelming response. Two classes within the 315th TRS alone donated over 6,100 pounds of food and supplies. The generosity extended beyond the squadron, with additional donations from the Goodfellow Spouses Club and the rest of the base, bringing the total to more than 7,000 pounds of aid.



“It was very humbling to see everyone come together on such short notice,” said Bowman. “I couldn’t have done it without the incredible generosity of the Airmen and the backing of my command.”



After a five-and-a-half-hour drive, Bowman and Staff Sgt. Dalton Kennard, 315th TRS instructor, were greeted by the town’s mayor and the fire chief, who helped unload the much-needed supplies.



“Everyone was so appreciative,” recalled Bowman. “They had been struggling to get aid to their community, but we were able to provide them with food, water and other essentials that they really needed.”



Although Bowman’s relief effort in El Campo was a one-day mission, he hopes to make it an ongoing initiative. Bowman has already begun discussions with his squadron leadership to formalize and improve the program through collaboration with other nearby bases, ensuring that smaller communities continue receiving aid in future disasters.



“This isn’t about me,” Bowman stated. “It’s about coming together as a community to support those in need. I’m just grateful I was able to put my past experiences to use and make a difference for a town that needed help.”