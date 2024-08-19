Operation Bug Out links families to readiness

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zhaferria Halls, 4th Operational Medical Readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zhaferria Halls, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health specialist, hands out stuffed animals to military child dependents for completing an “OPERATION Bug Out” kids’ deployment at the youth center located at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 16, 2024. During the event, more than 100 children were able to interact with Airmen from a variety of specialties including medical and civil engineering and learn about the 4th Fighter Wing mission. The mock deployment is an opportunity for the 4th Fighter Wing to impart education and insight to child dependents and provide a glimpse of what deployments mean for military parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC – More than 100 children of service members participated in the 4th Fighter Wing’s annual “OPERATION Bug Out,” a mock deployment for kids, here Aug. 16, 2024, to learn about the deployment process.



The mock deployment is an opportunity for the wing to impart education and insight to children and provide them a glimpse of what deployments mean for their military parents.



“For the parent, we’re hoping to draw that connection with their children,” said Master Sgt. Coats, 4th Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of readiness. “For the child, we’re trying to help them visualize and understand what the deployment looks like and give them a hands-on experience where they can see the process for themselves. This can hopefully alleviate a lot of worry and questions their children may have that the parents may have difficulty explaining.”



The day’s event included a mission briefing from U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Bofferding, 4th FW deputy commander, a mock pre-deployment function line where kids were able to learn about deployment clearance procedures, a tour of an F-15E Strike Eagle, and hands-on familiarization with 4th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment.



Some parents at the event expressed how valuable events like “OPERATION Bug Out” are for military families. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maricela Castro, 4th FW military justice paralegal and legal representative for the event, said her family benefits from opportunities like this.



“My children loved the experience,” said Castro. “I think events like Operation Bug Out are important for military families because it outlines the stressful and time-consuming steps the service member must complete to deploy.”



At the culmination of the event, children received certificates of completion and a teddy bear to celebrate their accomplishments throughout the day.



“Developing events that can help support that preparedness portion for families and service members I think speaks to the wing’s mission,” said Coats. “Having an event that breaks [the process] down to a child’s level can help them understand and be ready.”



“OPERATION Bug Out” aims to foster a culture of family readiness for the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base community, and bolster’s the 4th FW priorities to support mission, readiness and people.