Fort Buchanan and Federal law enforcement agencies join forces to raise awareness against terrorism

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Federal law enforcement agencies joined members of the United States Army at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Federal law enforcement agencies joined members of the United States Army at Fort Buchanan, Aug. 16 to participate in the Fifteenth Antiterrorism Symposium, to inform and raise awareness in the community about how to identify and report suspicions of terrorism on the island. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Federal law enforcement agencies joined members of the United States Army at Fort Buchanan, Aug. 16 to participate in the Fifteenth Antiterrorism Symposium, to inform and raise awareness in the community about how to identify and report suspicions of terrorism on the island.



Officers from the Border Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), the Army Reserve, the National Guard, the Coast Guard, the Marine Corps, and the civilian workforce assigned to the military installation participated in the event.



"Fort Buchanan is the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean. In general, our enemies always view military installations as a valuable target; Therefore, we want to collaborate with our military partners at Fort Buchanan to provide valuable information to educate and prepare against any threat," said Samuel Dorta, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the F.B.I. on the island.



For Luis R. Capestany Martinez, supervisor of the intelligence and investigations unit of the Border Patrol, the event serves as a reality check.



"It is important for everyone to keep their eyes open. The fact that we are in Puerto Rico does not mean that we will not have potential actors who want to harm our people. If you see something, say something. Make sure someone is aware. A timely tip can prevent a potential threat," Capestany Martinez said.



For Colonel Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan, this effort is not about creating alarm among the population but about being prepared.



"In this world where things are becoming more and more complex, with multi-domain operations and enemies that, for example, could use the crisis that a storm generates to attack, we must always be vigilant. We must use this symposium to broaden our awareness and better understand how terrorists operate," Moulton said.



Topics presented by law enforcement officials included migration routes to Puerto Rico, how to prevent active shooter events, information about extremist groups on the internet, and cyberterrorism.



"We have recently seen cyber-attacks on the local electronic toll collection system and the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, so we must be vigilant to avoid becoming victims. These presentations during the symposium are extremely beneficial in expanding our knowledge on identifying, deterring, mitigating, or defeating any terrorist threat on our island," said Hector Herrera, Fort Buchanan counterterrorism specialist.



The symposium is part of the activities of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, observed by the military throughout the United States.



According to the Army's counterterrorism program, terrorism is an enduring, persistent, and global threat to the nation and military forces. Army forces must be able to deter, prevent, and defend against the full range of terrorist tactics.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.