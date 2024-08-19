After four decades of service, Marty Rahn retires as a beloved colleague and trailblazer

Photo By Rashida Banks | Marty Rahn, a program analyst with the Civil Works Programs and Project Control Branch...... read more read more Photo By Rashida Banks | Marty Rahn, a program analyst with the Civil Works Programs and Project Control Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, pictured here in an early 1990s photo with his coworker Tammy Garrett. Rahn is retiring Aug. 31, 2024, after 40 years of dedicated service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District. see less | View Image Page

Marty Rahn, a program analyst with the Civil Works Programs and Project Control Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, is retiring after 40 years of dedicated service. Affectionately known as "The Goat" by his colleagues, Rahn's retirement symbolizes both the end of an era and the celebration of an extraordinary career.



Rahn’s journey with the Corps began in 1981 as a GS-1 Accounting File Clerk in the Resource Management Division. Despite facing significant personal challenges due to cerebral palsy—a condition resulting from a traumatic birth that left him in a wheelchair—Rahn’s career is a testament to his remarkable resilience and unyielding work ethic.



“My parents were told at birth that I would never lead a normal life and would be a burden to them and society,” said Rahn. “Those words shaped my life philosophy and work ethic. I wanted to prove that despite my disability, I could contribute meaningfully.”



Rahn’s parents worked tirelessly to give him a normal life and instilled in him the belief that he should never let others' assumptions define his potential.



“I didn’t want to be treated differently because of my disability,” Rahn said. “I felt like I was constantly proving myself, but that’s what drove me to be better every day.”



Rahn’s dedication to excellence and determination to overcome daily challenges earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

“Marty’s career exemplifies resilience, determination, and a remarkable work ethic,” said Christel Brandon, chief, Civil Works Program Management Section, Project Controls and Program Management Branch, and Rahn’s supervisor.



After 10 years of working on military and civil projects within the District’s Resource Management Division, Rahn stepped away to relocate with his now wife, Ujjvala. He returned to the Corps in 1994 as a payroll liaison, subsequently moving through various roles in the Executive Office and Public Affairs, and finally joined the Civil Works Program Management Section of Planning, Programs and Project Management Division as a program analyst in 2000.



Embracing Change and Innovation



Rahn’s four-decade tenure at the Savannah District has spanned significant technological changes, evolving from manual accounting processes to advanced automation systems.



“When I first joined the Corps, we relied on dummy terminals and manual processes. Now, everything is automated,” said Rahn. “You either adapt to the changes or get left behind.”



Rahn's adaptability has been a cornerstone of his success. Despite the limitations imposed by cerebral palsy, which affects his writing speed, his swift problem-solving skills have never faltered.



“My mind thinks faster than I can write,” said Rahn. “Initially, manual tasks took longer, but my colleagues were patient and supportive. As technology advanced, my ability to keep pace improved, allowing me to perform at my best.”



A Commitment to Leadership and Teamwork



Rahn’s impact extends far beyond his technical expertise. His willingness to take on new challenges and his readiness to lead have left a lasting impression on the organization.



“I was here when we implemented CEFMS, P2, and other new systems,” said Rahn. “My willingness to lead the transitions of these new systems is something I’m particularly proud of.”



Rahn served as the payroll liaison, reviewing timecards and training employees on the Corps of Engineers Financial Management System (CEFMS). In 2004, he joined the Project Management Information System (P2) Project Delivery Team, becoming a subject matter expert on the project scheduling software still in use today.



“Marty considers the team, the district, and organization as an extension of his family, and as such, his impact is well rounded,” said Brandon. “He creates a personal connection with each team member, while readily sharing his knowledge and expertise.”



Brandon said that Rahn has trained countless staff members on best P2 practices and is regularly sought after for troubleshooting assistance.



“I have a natural affinity for problem-solving and love when people come to me for assistance,” said Rahn. “Being that I have so much knowledge of systems, I’m able to solve a lot of problems quickly, and I think that’s the thing I’ll miss most about my job.”



A Grateful Farewell



As Rahn approaches his retirement, his colleagues are deeply grateful for his contributions.



Cynthia Powers, chief of the Resource Management Division, first met Rahn in 1988 when she began her career at the Corps, and they have been close friends ever since.



“Marty has a remarkable ability to make friends effortlessly,” says Powers. “His humor is unparalleled, and his outgoing nature is infectious. You could always hear him in the office, whether he was laughing, shouting, or guiding others.”



Powers also highlights Rahn’s exceptional ambition throughout his career.

“No challenge was too great for him. He tackled every task head-on and succeeded, which is why he advanced from a GS1 to a GS12,” said Powers. “I have always admired his courage and strength, both in good times and bad. He will be missed deeply by me and many others across the District, but he will never be forgotten.”



Reflecting on his career, Rahn underscores the significance of community and support.



“From the moment I joined the Savannah District, I was welcomed like family,” Rahn recalls. “That sense of acceptance and support has been vital to my success.”



As he looks forward to retirement, Rahn is enthusiastic about the new adventures and opportunities that await.



“Federal service has demonstrated that good people can come together to achieve great things,” said Rahn. “It has also reinforced the importance of community and support in reaching one’s goals.”



Rahn officially retires on Aug. 31, 2024.