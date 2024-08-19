From the ground up: A new generation of Space Force NCOs

Photo By Keefer Patterson | U.S. Space Force graphic highlighting Sgt. Scott Adorno, 22nd Space Operations...... read more read more Photo By Keefer Patterson | U.S. Space Force graphic highlighting Sgt. Scott Adorno, 22nd Space Operations Squadron mission support analyst, and Sgt. John Gigler, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, as they pose for photos used in a feature story. The image displays both Guardians side by side. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration created by Keefer Patterson) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Those who have ever served in or worked with the U.S. military have quickly learned that the noncommissioned officer corps is the backbone of the armed forces. These stripe-bearing men and women bring competence, professional character and lead the charge in day-to-day operations.



“America’s best, sons and daughters, come to our services… we empower them and trust them to lead teams, to execute under mission command — to help formulate that mission command,” said Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, during the 2024 Air Force Sergeants Association’s Professional Education and Development Symposium in Houston, Texas. “That’s our secret sauce as to why the United States military is the best in the world.”



Since its creation in 2019, the U.S. Space Force has built a competent NCO corps, pulling ideas and expertise from sister services. Many of those who currently make up the Space Force’s middle and senior enlisted and officer ranks are transfers.



But as the Space Force prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Dec. 20, those recruits who initially enlisted as Guardians straight into the service’s Basic Military Training are beginning to take that next step as leaders.



Recently promoted to the rank of sergeant on July 1, Sgt. Scott Adorno, 22nd Space Operations Squadron mission support analyst, and Sgt. John Gigler, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, are on such a path as they now take on greater responsibility within their units within Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations.



Sgt. Scott Adorno



Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Sgt. Scott Adorno is currently assigned to 22 SOPS Detachment 1 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana — the only Space Force unit in the state. Adorno is responsible for handling customer calls, performing system administration tasks on servers and workstations and assists in coordinating project management efforts across the Secure Global Network — a U.S. Air Force information technology platform.



Adorno, who recently received the John L. Levitow Award — the highest honor awarded at commencement — during an Airman Leadership School graduation at Malmstrom AFB, shared his thoughts on becoming an NCO.



“A noncommissioned officer is on the front lines of leadership,” Adorno said. “To be an NCO means to care and develop those under you. I believe I can gain momentum as an NCO by genuinely looking after the interests, goals and motivations of those under my leadership.”



Adorno thought back to his first time stepping onto an operations floor.



“The 64th Cyberspace Squadron was my first unit after attending technical school,” Adorno said. “I was excited to begin my journey in cyberspace operations... after I completed the training, my proudest moment and favorite memory was stepping on the operations floor for the first time as a qualified operator and being part of a crew.”



Adorno reminisced about his journey and how far the service has come.



“I joined the service to provide for my family, but it’s grown into something much bigger,” Adorno said. “The Space Force helped me extend my family to my peers, supervisors and leaders. It has been five years of trials, hardship and lessons learned. At the same time, it’s been five years of fun, excitement, innovation and potential. We have so much more to achieve as a service and it means I have an opportunity to shape our culture and the path we take for the future.”



Sgt. John Gigler



Sgt. John Gigler is currently assigned to the 62 CYS at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. As a well-educated and trained cyber defense operator, Gigler supports the 62 CYS mission to assure cyber confidentiality, integrity and availability to mission system partners.



“My journey began with selecting job options alongside my recruiter,” Gigler said. “Initially presented with choices between the Air Force and Space Force, I was thrilled to be informed that I was the first enlisted individual from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to join the Space Force. Upon arriving at Basic Military Training, it was uncertain what the experience would be like for a Guardian. This symbolized what the next three years would entail — rapid changes, evolving ideas and the establishment of a new culture.



“One of my favorite memories was arriving at tech school. Since I was a part of the first Space Force flight to graduate from BMT, members of all ranks were asking us questions, double-taking as we walked by. I even had an Airman ask to take a picture with me simply because no one had seen a Guardian before. It was both funny and surreal.”



Looking ahead, Gigler is excited about the future of the Space Force and the opportunities he will have as an NCO.



“Having had the opportunity to lead in the past, I have learned that it is important to empower and grow others,” Gigler said. “It is critical to truly get to know the people you lead, identifying what their strengths are but also how to strengthen their weaknesses… Many talented and innovative individuals join the Space Force, bringing with them diverse perspectives and creative ideas. It is crucial for our NCOs to ensure these individuals have opportunities to express themselves and, more importantly, enable them to contribute their unique insights autonomously. I envision the Space Force maintaining its commitment to innovation and distinctiveness in the future.”



