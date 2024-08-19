Surgeon General of the Army Kicks Off Society of Army Physician Assistants Conference

Photo By Thomas Shrader | The Society of Army Physician Assistants kicked off its annual conference in San...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Shrader | The Society of Army Physician Assistants kicked off its annual conference in San Antonio, Texas, on August 20, 2024. The Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, delivered opening remarks. In particular, she praised the Interservice Physician Assistants Program (IPAP) which is a combined Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard Program. The SAPA conference continues through August 23 and will address issues such as influenza, ADHD, osteoporosis, pediatric asthma, EKG, ultrasound, knee injections, and medical support during natural disasters. (U.S. Army Photo by Tom Shrader, OTSG/MEDCOM) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 20, 2024) – The Society of Army Physician Assistants kicked off its annual conference in San Antonio, Texas, on August 20, 2024. The Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, delivered opening remarks.



Izaguirre talked about the vital role Physician Assistants play in training combat medics and saving lives. She quoted from the Army Physician Assistants Handbook when she said: “The best medics came from units with the best PAs. And the best PAs were not only superb practitioners, they were also great teachers. When a Soldier or Marine came in with devastating injuries, those that had the best chance for survival almost invariably were treated by medics who had done everything right. They had the best chance of returning home to their families because the PAs in those units were always helping their medics.”



She highlighted the importance of leveraging joint, combined & interagency partnerships to close capability gaps. Izaguirre said the Army is working closely with other services to ensure the best possible training and preparation for its Physician Assistants. The Interservice Physician Assistants Program (IPAP) is a combined Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard Program that is currently located at both Travis Air Force base, California, and Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Izaguirre praised the IPAP program, and the quality of training PAs receive there. “The IPAP program is one of our great interservice success stories,” she said. “Their accreditation status attests to the excellence of their training.”



Izaguirre credited the IPAP program with having a large impact on the number of qualified PAs the Army enjoys today. She pointed out, “From June 2022 to October 2023, IPAP graduated 267 PAs. That is admirable, and IPAP deserves great credit for the education they are distilling in their graduates.”



The Army’s Surgeon General also discussed the importance of leadership. She gave high praise to the PA’s for fulfilling their primary duties while also commanding units and leading Soldiers. She mentioned how PAs have stepped up to serve in leadership roles traditionally performed by physicians.



“With a low inventory of physician leaders, PAs have increasingly served as operational and strategic medical leaders across all military components.” said Izaguirre.



The Surgeon General sees the PAs as multi-faceted health care providers who cover a variety of critical missions. She said, “General practice PAs are the force multipliers in the MTF, treating everything. Specialty PAs are physician extenders, providing a significant amount off direct patient care and freeing up physicians to be where they are needed most.”



Looking ahead to the future, Izaguirre emphasized Army Medicine’s commitment to Soldiers and their families. She stated, “We are here to meet the needs of our Soldiers and their families. Our top priority in terms of resources and training will continue to be our Soldiers. Our focus will always be to put Soldiers first. Battlefield care, being medically ready, and protecting the health of the force.”



In closing, Izaguirre said it is an honor to provide the military community with medical care. “At the end of the day, I can think of no better patient population. Whether they’re current Soldiers, those retirees who have some amazing stories, and their family members who have supported them selflessly through this. Being able to care for them, whether that’s here or shoulder-to-shoulder on the battlefield, is the honor of a lifetime,” she said.



The SAPA conference continues through August 23. Some of the topics to be addressed are influenza, ADHD, osteoporosis, pediatric asthma, EKG, ultrasound, knee injections, and medical support during natural disasters.