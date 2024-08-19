The southbound lane of the La. Hwy 15 bridge crossing the Old River Control Overbank Structure will remain partially closed while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, repairs the Overbank Structure of the Old River Control Complex near Lettsworth, La.



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development partially closed the southbound lane the morning of Aug. 20, 2024, in preparation for USACE to begin scheduled repairs Aug. 22, 2024.



The repairs include installation of two steel girders followed be patching portions of concrete. These repairs are part of USACE’s regular maintenance and operations.



USACE expects to complete repairs by the end of this August. The southbound lane will be reopened once the bridge has been repaired and inspections completed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:22 Story ID: 479117 Location: LETTSWORTH, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: LETTSWORTH, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partial lane closure during Corps of Engineers repairs to Old River Control Overbank Structure bridge, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.