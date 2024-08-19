Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partial lane closure during Corps of Engineers repairs to Old River Control Overbank Structure bridge

    LETTSWORTH, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The southbound lane of the La. Hwy 15 bridge crossing the Old River Control Overbank Structure will remain partially closed while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, repairs the Overbank Structure of the Old River Control Complex near Lettsworth, La.

    The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development partially closed the southbound lane the morning of Aug. 20, 2024, in preparation for USACE to begin scheduled repairs Aug. 22, 2024.

    The repairs include installation of two steel girders followed be patching portions of concrete. These repairs are part of USACE’s regular maintenance and operations.

    USACE expects to complete repairs by the end of this August. The southbound lane will be reopened once the bridge has been repaired and inspections completed.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:22
    Story ID: 479117
    Location: LETTSWORTH, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: LETTSWORTH, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partial lane closure during Corps of Engineers repairs to Old River Control Overbank Structure bridge, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    bridge repairs
    Old River Control Complex
    Overbank Structure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download