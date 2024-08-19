Oklahoma Air National Guard opens vital infrastructure

Photo By Master Sgt. Craig Michael | The 138th Fighter Wing marked a significant milestone in its operational capabilities...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Craig Michael | The 138th Fighter Wing marked a significant milestone in its operational capabilities with the official opening of a new fuel complex and commercial inspection facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of this critical infrastructure project, underscoring the Wing’s commitment to mission readiness and support. The advanced facilities will enhance fuel handling, storage, and quality control, while also streamlining commercial inspection processes. This investment in modern infrastructure reinforces the Wing’s role as a vital component of the nation’s defense and economic development. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Ok – The Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, August 13, 2024, celebrating the opening of a fuels complex and a commercial inspection facility.



The 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels complex was built to provide better availability of fuel and increase fuel capacity by 400 percent to maintain operational readiness. “It’s been 34 years since the 138th Fighter Wing had the initial vision to build a fuel complex. It’s been a long road, and the day has finally arrived,” according to Col. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing Commander.



The $21.5 million complex took three years to construct and provides a reliable fuel system for 24 F-16 fighter jets, eight Army Aviation battalion Black Hawk helicopters, ground transportation, and support operations at the air alert detachment in Houston, Texas. Col. Mike Meason, Oklahoma Air National Guard Director, Plans and Programs, emphasized the importance of this project. This critical piece of infrastructure allows airmen “the capability to project air power anywhere in the world, anytime.”



The 138th Security Forces Squadron commercial inspection facility was also opened and provides increased security for the wing. The structure expands overall operational effectiveness to meet the Air Force and DoD Unified Facilities Criteria standards. According to Meason, the addition allows the

capability “to isolate incoming shipments and inspect them more safely.”



The inspection facility took a year and a half to construct at a cost of $5.6 million and increases the security of Air Force personnel, assets, and mission readiness. “As our threats increase, the commercial inspection facility will allow 138th Fighter Wing Security Forces airmen to provide more security to the wing,” Phillips said.



The outpouring of support from the community, government officials, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bodell construction not only made it possible for airmen to maintain mission readiness now but for years ahead.