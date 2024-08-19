Army Reserve Engagement Cell Academy prepares incoming team

U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) staff hosted the Army Reserve Engagement Cell (AREC) Academy on Aug. 13-15, 2024, at Marshall Hall on Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



The academy’s mission is to train incoming team members on the purpose of ARECs and the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, including the elements the Army Reserve brings to Army Service Component Command and Combatant Command theater operations.



It also provided an opportunity for the inbound Active Guard Reserve and Active Duty Operational Support Soldiers to connect with USARC and U.S. Army Forces Command staff, who can provide guidance and mentorship throughout their AREC assignment.



U.S. Army Maj. Paul Wenzel, AREC operations officer at USARC, thought that this was one of the most important parts of the academy. His advised future attendees to “Take advantage of having a week to connect and network with important points of contact at USARC because it will help ensure the overall success of your mission.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shedonta Gordon, AREC director, explained that ARECs are “an extension of the Army Reserve Command that serves with the ACCs (Army Contract Commands), the COCOMS (Combatant Commands) and the CORS (contracting officer’s representative) to integrate and advise on Army Reserve capabilities and integrate those capabilities into theater requirements.”



There are about 50 ARECs all over the world and 20 personnel with a diversity of ranks and backgrounds who attended the academy preparing to join the force.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Metzel, deputy chief of staff of USARC, spoke to academy attendees at the start and conclusion of the training. As a former AREC officer in Japan, Metzel related to some experiences the new team members may encounter.



He noted that building rapport with AREC in other locations can provide valuable support when they are far away from family and friends. He also relayed how important ARECs are in advancing the U.S. Army Reserve’s priorities for large-scale mobilization.



This is only the third year for the AREC Academy. Gordon said that it has proved very useful in providing focus, purpose and cohesion so that attendees are much better prepared for their new roles.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 Story ID: 479115 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US by SGT Natalie Pantalos