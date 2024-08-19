Maintainers broaden skills for multi-role lethality

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill | A Self-Supporting Generating Team of maintainers from the 803rd Airlift Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill | A Self-Supporting Generating Team of maintainers from the 803rd Airlift Maintenance Squadron Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft during an Agile Combat Employment event at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Miss., Jun 5, 2024. The SSGT concept is part of the Multi-Capable Airman framework that gives a small team of Airmen who are traditionally trained for one specific job the ability to support multiple jobs during a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill) see less | View Image Page

During an Agile Combat Employment event June 5 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, seven Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honed skills outside of their normal jobs to prepare to operate in contested environments with limited to no logistics support.



Multi-capable Airmen, soon to be called “Mission Ready Airmen,” is a training framework that prepares Airmen to conduct a wide range of military operations.



"I want our Airmen to become more lethal," said Col. William Magee, 403rd Maintenance Group commander. “The goal is to create agile, lethal, and survivable Airmen who can operate effectively in contested environments.”



MCA play a crucial role in ACE because it enables smaller, more efficient teams to generate airpower. Utilizing ACE as an overarching philosophy, the 403rd MXG targeted two tasks essential to off-station C-130J Super Hercules operations: loading and unloading the aircraft and operating an R-11 fuel truck. The maintainers, who were organized into a small group locally named a Self-Supporting Generation Team, were qualified in these tasks.



“Having that lethal mindset is important because they know they're training for the future fight against America's adversary across the globe,” said Master Sgt. Dustin Kane, 803rd Airlift Maintenance Squadron integrated avionics technician and an SSGT member.



Kane’s primary job is maintaining various electronic flight equipment, computers, and electrical systems on the C-130J. During this event, he loaded pallets of cargo onto an aircraft and operated a forklift, tasks usually performed by Airmen in the aerial port squadron.



Kane and six other members of the SSGT, who specialize in avionics, engines, an electronic environmentalist, and crew chiefs, executed a combined proof of concept validation with the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, that took place at Gulfport CRTC. The intent of the event was to launch two F-15C Eagles from New Orleans, pick up the 159th FW mechanics and weapons crew and rendezvous with their fighter aircraft at Gulfport CRTC. While the 159th FW team prepped their fighters for the next mission, the SSGT unloaded the C-130J and assisted F-15C operations by running the R-11 fuel truck. Once complete, all aircraft departed and returned to their home bases.



While F-15C and C130J crew chiefs share the job title, there are different aspects and tasks associated with the jobs.



“My favorite part of the training was learning how to operate the R-11 refueling truck and refueling an actual fighter jet,” said Senior Airman Jacques Roy, an 803rd AMXS crew chief. “I also enjoyed the conversation with the lead fighter crew chief.”



The partnership between the 159th FW and the 803rd AMXS, two groups that operate separately within the Air Force, not only allowed for the sharing of knowledge but also demonstrated the 803rd AMXS's multi-capable ability to provide combat support to different airframes, dynamic operations, and support the functions of various roles needed to complete a mission.



"Training our C-130 mechanics to be Multi-Capable Airmen provides an enhanced skill set for each Airman," said Magee. "That's not to make them an expert in all career fields … they're an expert in one and a good supporter in many others."



Reservists know the mindset of doing more with less all too well, but that's not what being multi-cable is about, according to Magee.



“The tactic they're exploiting is called, maneuver,” said Magee. “The tactic maneuver is the ability to deploy to any geographic location, perform various operations, and depart before an enemy can target us. It emphasizes movement, initiative, and surprise. Training Airmen in competencies outside their primary job provides a platform for this tactic to work. Typically, a tactical airlift mission like the one validated today would require personnel representing at least six Air Force Specialty Codes; however, with the ACE and SSGT concept they can do it with as few as two.”



ACE enables a shift from large, fixed based to networks of smaller dispersed locations. Kane said this allows Airmen to deploy quickly when called upon, while using their extra skills to efficiently accomplish the mission.



"Each Airman can do more, and that is a smaller footprint,” said Magee. “Doing more with less people means more cargo space to complete a mission, less funds used, and, most importantly, less danger our troops are exposed to...and this helps Airmen feel more attached to the greater mission.”



Kane said the ability to perform multiple roles to complete a mission versus solely serving his assigned job shifted his mindset from just doing a job to doing the mission. In turn, this connects him inextricably to the fight.



"It makes me feel like I'm more important … I can do more than just my normal job," said Kane.



Roy said he also feels a greater sense of purpose through the training. He recognizes the impact it will have in future fights. He values the knowledge gained and the ability to be part of the change that enables a force that is not only more efficient, economical, and safe, but makes Airmen more lethal.