Brussels Unit School orientation welcomes children, parents

Photo By Richard Komurek | The Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex welcomed approximately 600 students and parents during a grand opening orientation Aug. 16. The event gave parents an opportunity to get information, register students and have a sneak-peek at the newly completed schoolhouse. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek)

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex was abuzz with activity Aug. 16 as approximately 600 students and parents participated in a grand opening orientation to get information, register students and have a sneak-peek at the newly completed schoolhouse.



What started in 2016 with the construction of a new athletic complex and a 2019 groundbreaking for building construction finally came to life as excited children and parents streamed into the 21st Century educational facility. Altogether, the school has a combined population of 285 students that includes pre-K, middle, and high school. Most students are American, but the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) facility also provides education for international children from more than 25 nations.



“I’m impressed by the new and innovative approach for the teaching of children … there’s only one word to describe it – fantastic,” said Col. Anvarjon Akbarov, from Uzbekistan. “My son really enjoys going to school here and he’s looking forward to getting back to his studies.”



For personnel new to the area, the orientation not only showcased the new school facility but also served to welcome new Families to the Brussels military community.



“Our kids are incredibly excited,” said Navy Cmdr. Patrick Chapman. “We really appreciate the warmth of the community and the hospitality and open arms in which we’ve been welcomed.”



The long anticipated educational facility represents more than just a new school building, it’s also the start of a new educational chapter that emphasizes a shift in methodology for the way teachers teach and students learn by using a myriad of technological tools such as one-to-one laptops, tablets, and hand-held devices.



“This is an amazing school,” said Col. Patrick Hofmann, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander. “This is this is the perfect example of what all DoDEA schools aspire to be. The layout is innovative and the technology integration is top-notch … it reminds me of walking on a modern college campus and it's going to be outstanding for our students and our instructors.”



Construction of the schoolhouse, which was slowed by supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was only one part of the comprehensive effort required to prepare for the opening of the new facility. It also required extensive behind-the-scenes preparation and planning by the school operations team and instructors who worked on weekends and through summer breaks to provide the current educational curriculum at the old school while concurrently preparing and planning for a shift to the new 21st Century educational model and way of teaching for the new school, said school principal Collette Tate.



“We really wanted to pull the community in to make this a grand opening celebration,” said Tate. “It was important to me to just open everything because our community has watched the school being built for several years … and now it’s here. This is a huge success and we are ready.”